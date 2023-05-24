Could Bayonetta Show Up In Mortal Kombat 1?

The announcement of Mortal Kombat 1 has many people excited for multiple reasons. The first is that this is arguably the boldest thing the franchise has done in some time, not just with the naming convention. The story of Liu Kang using his new god powers to rewrite the world and make it peaceful for a time is unique. Many gamers are curious about how that will play out and what story will come from this new paradigm. The other thing that people are curious about is the DLC characters that are likely to join the game.

After all, since the 9th mainline entry, numerous characters from various franchises outside of NetherRealm Studios’ classic series have appeared. Hellboy, Spawn, Joker, Terminator, Robocop, Rambo, and more have all appeared, among many more. The rumors state that Omni-Man, Homelander, and possibly even Conan the Barbarian will arrive in Mortal Kombat 1 before everything is done. But if you listen to Hideki Kamiya, he has his own “wish” for the game, as he wants his character Bayonetta in it.

Ironically, this isn’t the first time Kamiya has said this, as he posted in 2019 about it. But then, after the new game’s announcement, he made a post that many fans are talking about:

Yep, he wants her “finished.” A phrase that can be taken many ways and is intentionally suggestive, no doubt. But the point stands that Bayonetta would be something that could work in a setting like this. Why? First, she’s an M-rated character, with her games sharing in her audacity and over-the-top action. Second, her unique moveset could easily translate to the setting via her guns, magic, and hair abilities.

Not to mention, she’s already been in a fighting game series via Super Smash Bros. But the head of that franchise admitted that bringing her in was difficult due to how “mature” she is in what she does. With Mortal Kombat, that restriction wouldn’t mean as much as they could go as M-rated as they want, as it wouldn’t be the darkest or most suggestive thing the game does.

As for what fans think about it, well, on Reddit, where that post came from, many weren’t fans mainly because they don’t want to see Bayonetta in the game, given what happened at the end of her trilogy.

Ultimately, it’s up to NetherRealm Studios to decide who gets in the game, and thus we’ll have to wait to see if the Umbra Witch makes an appearance.