Dead By Daylight, With Nicolas Cage, Will Arrive On July 25th

At the Summer Game Fest, it was confirmed that the special content for Dead By Daylight featuring epic actor Nicolas Cage would arrive on July 25th! To those who don’t remember, a special teaser trailer for the content came out a while back, but no one exactly knew what to expect from the content as it didn’t state whether Cage would simply be “playing himself” or playing a person that looked like him. Heck, we didn’t know if he was one of the killers or going to be one of the survivors. Well, thanks to the latest details from the man himself, we now know all.

Cage appeared at the Summer Game Fest to reveal how he got into the title and his role. He first noted that he would be one of the “Survivors” in the game. You’ll play a “heightened version” of Nic Cage, who is called to do a movie and ends up being chased by monsters. Such fun. When Geoff Keighley asked how he got into the game, Cage noted that one of his family members was a “Dead By Daylight enthusiast,” and thus, after he got introduced to it, he was hooked. Pun intended.

Another big thing that fans were curious about was how much Cage was actually involved in the process. He promised with various phrases and words that everything he does in the game is him. He wanted the player to feel “fused” with him and for them to know that this was his portrayal 100%. All that tells us is that we need BTS footage of him in the voice booth doing all of his lines.

If you want to see the gameplay footage of his character as he attempts to survive, you can check the gameplay clip below:

Nickolas Cage in Dead by Daylight looks cool! #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/mFGrKbU7Pm — Weekly Replay (@WeeklyReplay) June 8, 2023

One thing that was evident from the presentation is that Nic Cage is happy to be in the game and happy to be in the video game world. Despite having a very unique career, this is his first video game experience, and he’s happy to have it. So if it goes well, perhaps we can see him in more video game properties going forward.

Then again, you have to wonder how many properties can handle the “unbearable weight of massive talent”. If you get that joke, we salute you.

Oh, and if you want to see Nicolas Cage in all his glory, he’s his full time on stage: