The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Gerudo Highlands Shrine Locations and Solutions

The Gerudo Highlands can be tricky to explore in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom but they still offer plenty to see and do.

The Gerudo Highlands may not be as vast as the canyon and deserts below, but it still can be a tough area to explore. With the constant temperature shifts and rocky terrain, this region isn’t exactly inviting in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

This is exactly why we’ve put together a map and some tips and tricks for every Shrine we’ve uncovered in the area so far. As always, keep in mind that only the numbered Shrines displayed on the map below will be covered in this particular guide.

Other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Guides:

Elixir Guide | Cooking Guide | Secret Mount Guide | Surviving Cold Weather | Surviving the Gerudo Desert | Beginner’s Guide | How to Reunite Koroks Guide | Lookout Landing Shrines and Solutions | How to Solve Ekochiu Shrine | How to Solve Tajikats Shrine | Hylian Field Shrines and Solutions | Sahasra Slope Shrines and Solutions | All Shrine Locations and Solutions | Lindor’s Brow Shrines and Solutions | Ulri Mountain Shrines and Solutions | Eldin Canyon Shrines and Solutions | Central and Eastern Sky Shrines and Solutions | Best Healing Item Location | Rupee Farming Methods | Arrow & Bomb Farming Methods | Zonaite Farming Methods | How To Get Cold Protection | How To Respec | How To Unlock Autobuild & Camera | How To Upgrade Armor | Great Fairy Locations | How To Upgrade Horses | Horse God Location | How To Unlock The Dream Home Plot | How To Easily Find Bubbul Gems | How To Unlock Gerudo Secret Club | Gleeok Boss Tips | Giant Horse Location | Hylian Shield Location | Glide Suit Locations | All Purah Pad Upgrades | All Misko’s Treasure Locations | All Divine Beast Mask Locations | Gloom-borne Illness Quest Guide

All Gerudo Highlands Shrine Locations and Solutions in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (So Far…)

1. Mayamats Shrine (A Route for a Ball)

At the start, run around the corner and glide up the draft. Now go forward and to the left to see an overhanging ledge that you can Ascend through. Do so and grab the orb with Ultrahand. Now, place it on the lower ground and ignore it for now. Directly across from where you got the big orb, you’ll see a small orb traveling by repeatedly.

What you want to do is wait until it’s in between the two ramps and freeze it with Recall. Now immediately unfreeze it, and it will fall onto the closer raised platform. Grab the big orb now and carry it over to where the small one is. Lift it up as high as you can and then lower it and slowly drag it back to the ceiling you Ascended through earlier.

Next, Ascend again and jump onto the big orb. Use Recall on it, and it will carry you over and up so that you can jump off and grab the small orb. Now, attach the two together so that the small orb is hanging off the right side. This will cause it to not go all the way through the waiting cage, which has a hole at the end.

Alternatively, you can stop it with Recall while it’s sliding down and then glide across and cancel the Recall so that you’re there to catch the orbs. Either way, remove the small one and place it in the slot to complete the Shrine.

2. Otutsum Shrine (Rauru’s Blessing)

In the mood for some good news? Well, all you have to do is find this one where it’s marked for you on the map above and walk on in. Mission complete.

3. Rotsumamu Shrine (A Balanced Plan)

To solve the first two seesaw puzzles, just step on the seesaws so that they lift up or go down as needed, and then use Recall to lift them back up so that Link can run up and jump across. For the final seesaw, attach the box and the grate to the other end of it and then lift it up as high as you can. Now use Recall with Link and have him run up the seesaw to complete the Shrine.