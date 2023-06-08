Mortal Kombat 1 Brutal Gameplay Footage Revealed

Mortal Kombat fans have been waiting for the next mainline installment announcement since we wrapped up Mortal Kombat 11. NetherRealm Studios have been hard at work on this next installment, and while most of us assumed that this next game would be a continuation storyline and dubbed as Mortal Kombat 12, we instead have a reboot. This soft reboot will be putting players back into Mortal Kombat 1 but don’t expect a restart of the same storyline.

Instead, we know with Mortal Kombat 1, we’re getting a brand new timeline where some of our favorite characters will show up. However, they might differ from where we last left them in the previous Mortal Kombat timeline. So we can expect a more in-depth storyline in this game where we’ll get character origin stories and their relationships with each other. So the focus here is getting reintroduced to these characters, and we could even see some new faces. There’s no telling just what NetherRealm Studios have planned, but one thing is for sure, we can still expect some brutal gameplay.

In the gameplay footage, we get a bit more insight into some of the roster, storyline, and fatalities. Combat is just as brutal as we’ve come to know from this franchise. You can expect plenty of bloodsheds and some truly insane fatalities. Likewise, we even got a glimpse of some of the characters that will be joining in this battle, along with the additional support characters that can join in and offer aid.

Again while the storyline might be changing for Mortal Kombat the over-the-top fatalities are not going anywhere. This brutal fighting game will still continue, and we recently got a taste of it during today’s Summer Game Fest presentation. We knew beforehand that NetherRealm Studios would be present during Summer Game Fest and that gameplay footage would be showcased. If you missed out on the live presentation, you can check out the gameplay trailer in the video we have embedded above.

Currently, NetherRealm Studios is looking to release Mortal Kombat 1 into the marketplace on September 19, 2023. When Mortal Kombat 1 does launch into the market, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms.