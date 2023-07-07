More Mortal Kombat 1 News Coming At SDCC?

Now that we’re a full week into July, we can look away from the “super gaming week” of last month and look forward to the “nerd culture” event that will arrive in two weeks’ time. We speak, of course, of San Diego Comic-Con. This event has been a mainstay of nerd culture for many years, especially after big comic publishers were making their big films and would use certain panels and events within SDCC to show off their latest stuff. Eventually, game developers did the same, and this year is no different, as we might get another look into Mortal Kombat 1.

The reason for this speculation is a tweet by Ed Boon. The co-creator of the bloody franchise hasn’t been afraid to tease all sorts of things involving the games and their extended properties, and yesterday said:

San Diego Comic-Con should be fun 🐉 — Ed Boon (@noobde) July 6, 2023

To be fair, this doesn’t give us much to go on. But that’s not necessarily bad, as that merely gives us leeway to suggest certain things. For example, we know that we just got a story trailer for the game that featured the Lin Kuei and confirmed both Smoke and Rain for the title.

It’s not a stretch to think that we will get another story trailer highlighting other characters who will be in the title in one form or another. For example, certain character bios have hinted at Sindel, Shao Khan, and more showing up. Plus, we haven’t gotten a look at other characters in the franchise who are likely to appear.

Another thing to consider is that since SDCC is known for being a “nerd event” via multiple forms of media, this could be a perfect place to tease or showcase the upcoming DLC characters that have allegedly been leaked.

Homelander, Omni-Man, Peacemaker, and more are said to be coming to Mortal Kombat 1. Why not show off a teaser trailer with them with a release date of likely next year to get people anticipating it?

The final thing to consider is that there is another movie being made. Filming recently started on the sequel to the 2021 live-action reboot, and many are expecting it to be quite the spectacle now that the “setup film” is out of the way.

The sequel film will feature the official tournament, and characters like Johnny Cage, Jade, Sindel, Shao Khan, and more have been confirmed additions to the cast.

Either way, if you’re a franchise fan, you’ll have plenty to look forward to when SDCC arrives later this month.