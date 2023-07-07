Star Wars Outlaws Team Wanted To Fulfill Fan Wish For Game

One of the biggest surprises during a certain “gaming week” in June was that Ubisoft was developing an all-new title within a certain galaxy far, far away. The game was Star Wars Outlaws, and it promised to be something fresh, exciting, and different compared to previous titles in the line. That was made apparent during a gameplay preview where we saw the thief Kay Vess trying to steal something from a syndicate, and complete the job, only to get betrayed by an Imperial who didn’t get a cut. That will be just the start of Kay’s journey, and it’ll take her through the seedy underbelly of the galaxy.

In an interview with GameDeveloper.com, the team at Ubisoft behind Star Wars Outlaws talked about their biggest motivation for making the title. One of them was to fulfill both a desire from them and of fans to step away from the “known” stories of the galaxy and deliver something new:

“The other Star Wars stories tend to focus on the conflict between the Empire and Rebellion, which is already well established,” narrative director Navid Khavari noted. “What we’re doing with this game, and what we want to get across overall, is to look at what the folks on the ground level are doing during this conflict that’s happening around them, particularly for Kay Vess – how are they getting by, and what sort of characters will they meet when they explore a cantina or venture off to remote planets in their journey in the criminal underworld of the galaxy?”

While we don’t know everything about the game, we do know that the title is set between the 4th and 5th films and that Kay will eventually be doing a heist to try and free herself from her status and get a new life. The team even dubbed it a “scoundrel’s story” and noted that it would be a true narrative-driven given that will get you to interact with other characters and learn more about Kay just to survive.

Plus, Kay isn’t a Force-wielder, so she’ll have to use blasters, her wits, her adoring pet, and her droid companion to get out of situations.

Another interesting element is that the game is more expansive than the recent titles with Cal Kestis. So that means you’ll want to strap in because this will be a wild ride through the galaxy.

Hopefully, we’ll see more from the game as we draw closer to its release next year.