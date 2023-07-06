Pikmin 4 Gets Sticker Set On My Nintendo

For a long time, Nintendo has had an online service of sorts where long-time gamers could get and cash in “points” to get cool rewards based on beloved IPS. The system is currently known as My Nintendo, and The Big has done well for gamers in offering lots of options for them to have fun. Their upcoming title, Pikmin 4, has been a long time coming, and Nintendo wants to bank on the love fans have for the franchise by offering special rewards through My Nintendo. If you’re in North America, one such thing you could get is special stickers.

As you can see in the picture above, you’ll get a unique set of stickers featuring the Pikmin and the new character of Oatchi, who will help you in the game. Nintendo encourages fans to stick them in places like water bottles, laptops, or Switch Dock!

If you’re looking for other rewards for the game, My Nintendo is also offering bookmarks and wallpapers for you to get. Just be sure you have enough Platinum Points to purchase them!

Moving onto Pikmin 4 itself, the game will be kicking off the back half of Nintendo’s 2023 lineup. Granted, the game was supposed to come out years ago on the Wii U or even in the early years of the Switch, but things kept happening to delay it.

The title will feature you as a brand-new member of the Rescue Corps. You’ll create said character from scratch and then proceed to search the world for your teammates alongside the Pikmin and Oatchi.

You’ll need to use all of their abilities to scale terrain, fight monsters, and more! As you go through the game, you’ll need to discover “treasures” to bring back to your ship. Doing so will repair it and help you discover new areas you can visit.

There are even underground sections that are much tougher, so be ready for those fights. As if all of this wasn’t enough, you can partake in special mini-games to save crewmates or use special “Glow Pikmin” to wander around at night for the first time. But when you venture into the darkness, the world’s monsters get frenzied! So be ready for that.

If you’re unsure if the game is for you, check out the demo that you can get via the Nintendo eShop. It’ll help ease you into the game before it arrives on Nintendo Switch on July 21st.