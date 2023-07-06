Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Will Be At SDCC

As we enter the back half of 2023, gamers are now adjusting their expectations to look at what’s coming up in the last six months of the year. While the first part of 2023 was loaded with big-name titles, the second part feels just as packed. All three publishers have things on the horizon that they want gamers to feel excited about. To that end, the one that Sony is banking the most on is Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The sequel to the beloved PS4 game by Insomniac has been in the works for years, and fans waited a long time to get more info on it.

To that end, Insomniac Games surprised many by stating Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 would not only be at San Diego Comic-Con but that it would have its own panel called “Symbiotic Relationships”:

Let’s get symbiotic! We’re thrilled to announce Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be at San Diego Comic Con 2023. Catch our panel, "Symbiotic Relationships", featuring Insomniacs and actors from the game in Hall H on Thursday, July 20th. #SpiderMan2PS5 #BeGreaterTogether pic.twitter.com/nE4K1si6XY — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) July 6, 2023

Why is this significant? Two-fold. First, it was previously revealed that the Marvel Cinematic Universe wouldn’t be at SDCC this year, which was odd considering they do have movies and TV shows coming out in 2023 and 2024.

Then, there is the naming of the panel. “Symbiotic Relationships” is a not-so-subtle hint about Venom being in the game and it being attached to more than one person in the main campaign. As we saw during the gameplay showcase, Peter Parker will have the symbiote suit at one time and gain more aggressive powers through it.

Then, when you look at the concept art piece, you can see at the top of this article that we’re getting the one true Venom to fight Peter and Miles. The question of who is under the symbiote skin is still a mystery, but many are leaning toward it being Harry Osborne based on teases from the previous games.

It’s also highly likely that we’ll get a new trailer for the game at SDCC. After all, it’s a Comic-Con, and this is a superhero game. It would be logical for them to show off something there.

What might we see? We only know certain characters who will be in the game, like Spider-Men, Kraven, Venom, The Lizard, and some of the supporting cast like Mary Jane and Rio Morales. But the story trailer for the game hinted that Kraven would be going after numerous heroes and villains to satiate his hunger for the hunt.

As such, a new trailer could tease who else is coming, if not outright show them before the game releases this October.