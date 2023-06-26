Pikmin 4 Previews Promise An “Accessible” Yet Deep Experience

As of last week, Nintendo unveiled most of its gaming titles in 2023’s final month. Some things are still left to be introduced, like the release date for some DLC, but the overall slate has been unveiled. The start of that “back half slate” is Pikmin 4, a game over a decade in the making. It was one of many titles people knew was coming but never knew when it would arrive despite claims from Nintendo stating it would arrive “soon.” Regardless, we know it’s coming out next month, and Nintendo decided to hold a special event to show it off.

Many outlets, including VGC, were at this hands-on event with Pikmin 4, and they talked about not only the feel of the game but the promises that Nintendo made about it. For example, they acknowledged that while the franchise is beloved by some, it wasn’t a “casual-style” title that you could easily jump into. Things like time limits or having multiple characters to control made it a test of skill and strategy more than just having fun and working with your Pikmin.

To that end, Nintendo has said the 4th game is meant to be a more “accessible” title for those who simply want to try the franchise for the first time. For example, unlike the original game, there’s no time limit to undergo. Another thing that people noted was that the game’s toughest sections were underground, so you have to make an effort to go there and thus don’t stumble upon it and get forced to complete it.

A key factor in the game’s overall “cycle” is that as you complete your “rescue mission” of the other members of the Rescue Corps, you’ll get to see them later on. They won’t simply “vanish” into thin air; instead, they’ll return to your ship, and you can talk to them later. That’s a huge difference. Many noted that you’re typically the only “character” outside the Pikmin when you play.

While the day/night cycles still exist in the game and thus have to be minded due to limitations with both, you can rewind time during the day, and time slows down at night. That’s yet another feature meant to allow players an “easier time” without being forced to “let things play out.”

A big surprise is that your new “dog” character, Oatchi, might be customizable. How far you can customize it isn’t known, but the potential for “unique builds” with the “dog” will entice some players. The game arrives on July 21st.