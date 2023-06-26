Batman: Arkham Trilogy Nintendo Switch Cart Fits Just One Game

We went for a good while into this month, uncertain whether Nintendo would be holding a Direct or not. Plenty of rumors were going both ways, and it doesn’t help that Nintendo provides little notice of their Direct presentations. But fortunately for Nintendo fans, the company pulled through and provided a Direct, which further highlighted what was coming to the Nintendo Switch throughout the remainder of this year and even some early looks at what’s coming in 2024. One of the games revealed during this Nintendo Direct was Batman: Arkham Trilogy.

It’s a bit of an older collection now, but at the very least, fans on the Nintendo Switch would be able to play through the Arkham games. Rocksteady Studios made a name for themselves with their Batman games, and now we would be able to play them through the Nintendo console hybrid. Best of all, it looked like this would be a collection on a single cart. Unfortunately, that’s not the case, as it looks like just one of the games will actually fit on the Nintendo Switch cart.

If you were hoping to play the three Batman Arkham titles on one cartridge, then you’re out of luck. Thanks to a report from Destructoid, we’re finding out that Batman: Arkham Trilogy will only feature one game on the cartridge, and that’s Batman: Arkham Asylum. This makes sense being the first game from the trilogy, but the other two games are download only. You’ll find that this was directly stated on the official collection FAQ page online.

According to the FAQ page, it was noted that Batman: Arkham City and Batman: Arkham Knight would require an online connection to download and install the game titles when Batman: Arkham Trilogy. However, you will still need to insert the cartridge into the console in order to play the games. So it might be a bit of bitter news to hear, but regardless, we’re still left waiting on just when these games will be released into the marketplace.

Currently, the Batman: Arkham Trilogy doesn’t have a specific release date just yet. Instead, the game is only slated to launch on the Nintendo Switch sometime this Fall. In the meantime, you can check out a game trailer for Batman: Arkham Trilogy in the video we have embedded below. Again, with this collection, players will get Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, and Batman: Arkham Knight.