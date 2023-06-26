Alan Wake 2 Dev Offers A New Reason Why It’s Digital Only

The wait is finally ending for fans who have been waiting on a sequel to the Alan Wake video game release. It’s been years since the initial installment was released into the marketplace, and Remedy Entertainment is working hard to deliver that next thrilling chapter. However, if you were hoping to get a physical copy to put on your shelf, you’re out of luck. It was previously noted that the game would be digital only, and an official FAQ page revealed why. But a new report suggests that the answer given on the FAQ page wasn’t the only reason Remedy Entertainment is skipping out on a physical release for Alan Wake 2.

If you look at Alan Wake 2’s FAQ page, you’ll find the reasons given to readers regarding its digital-only release you’ll find three areas covered. For starters, the current player base for consoles has largely shifted towards a digital-only library. It’s even noted that there are consoles released for Sony and Microsoft that don’t feature a disc drive. Additionally, it’s noted that this would allow the costs to stay at $59.99 rather than being bumped up to the standard $69.99 price point. Lastly, the developers noted that they didn’t want to ship a game where players would still be required to download the game digitally.

Now, thanks to a report from Eurogamer, we’re finding out another reason why Remedy Entertainment is avoiding a disc version of the game. The creative director behind Alan Wake 2, Sam Lake, along with game director Kyle Rowley, spoke with Eurogamer during Summer Game Fest. During this conversation, the duo revealed their interest in having time to polish the game as much as possible. By avoiding a physical release, the team has weeks of extra time to ensure the game is polished for its release.

Meanwhile, if the development team opted to give Alan Wake 2 a physical release, then they would have been forced to reach a point where the game was playable to start manufacturing a disc. Of course, perhaps we’ll see a special physical edition of the game released after it’s officially launched into the digital marketplaces. But at the moment, there are no plans to release a disc version. There’s even THQ Nordic, who previously tweeted out their interest in delivering a physical edition of the game if Remedy Entertainment gave them the green light.

Currently, Alan Wake 2 is set to launch later this year on October 17, 2023. When the game does release, you’ll find it available for PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.