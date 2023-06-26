Diablo 4: How To Get Ultra Rare Uniques | Best Gear Guide

How to get the very best gear in all of Sanctuary.

Bask in the glow of ultra rare Unique loot.

At the highest levels, there is a small chance you may earn one of the ultra rare Uniques in Diablo 4. These are the best-of-the-best uniques — the top-tier loot that will only drop for players scraping at max level. If you’re truly dedicated to the grind, there’s a miniscule chance one of these Unique drops will spawn instead of a standard Unique. What makes these super rare Uniques so special? We’ll breakdown when they’ll possibly drop and what each Unique has to offer below.

Information on ultra rare Uniques was shared by Diablo 4 dev Adam Jackson on Twitter.

How To Get Ultra Rare Unique Loot

There are 6 ultra rare Uniques in Diablo 4 — some of the best gear in the game, and it can only be earned in a very specific way. Ulta rare Uniques only have a chance to drop at a specific level requirement, but they will drop in place of any normal Unique, meaning any activity that can drop Unique loot can also drop one of the Ultra Rare Uniques. Here’s a breakdown of how this Unique Gear can spawn.

Ultra Rare Unique Gear Drop :

: Only drops from Level 85+ encounters.

encounters. Always drop at 820 power .

. Can drop from any activity that drops Uniques.

You must be Level 85 or higher to get rare Unique Drops. The best way to farm for Uniques is by completing Nightmare Dungeons. At the end of a Nightmare Dungeon, you’ll earn 2 drops — one of those drops is guaranteed to be a Legendary or highter rarity. Basically, Nightmare Dungeons are by far the best way to farm for Uniques, and Ultra Rare Uniques will only drop from Level 85+ enemies or content.

What Are The Ultra Rare Uniques?

There are 6 Ultra Rare Uniques in Diablo 4. There are 2 Unique Swords, 2 Unique Helms, and 2 Unique Jewels. The following items are incredibly rare, even among Unique items. These uniques only have a very small chance of dropping from Level 85+ enemies, so you’ll need to reach the highest possible levels for even a small chance to earn one.

Doombringer

Unique Sword (Stabbing)

820 Item Power

Lucky Hit: Up to a 20% [15 – 25]% chance to deal 5,822 damage to surrounding enemies and reduce their damage done by 20% for 5 seconds.

The Grandfather

Unique Two-Handed Sword (Slashing)

820 Item Power

Increase your Critical Strike Damage by 76%[x][60-100]% The other properties on this weapon can roll higher than normal.

Ring of Starless Skies

Unique Ring

820 Item Power

Each consecutive Core Skill cast reduces the Resource cost of your next Core Skill by 8% [8-12]%, up to a maximum of 40%.

Andariel’s Visage

Unique Helm

820 Item Power

Lucky Hit: Up to 19%[15-20]% chance to trigger a poison nova that applies 10,077 Poisoning damage over 5 seconds to enemies in the area.

Harlequin Crest

Unique Helm

820 Item Power

Gain 13%[10-20]% Damage Reduction. In addition, gain +4 Ranks to all skills.

Melted Heart of Selig

Unique Helm

820 Item Power

Gain +30% Maximum Resource. In addition, when you take damage, drain 6[8-3] Resources for every 1% of Life you would have lost instead.

Depending on your build needs, some of these uniques are overwhelmingly powerful. It’s going to take a lot of grinding to unlock, but now you’ll know when you can get some of the rarest items in Diablo 4.