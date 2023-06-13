Diablo 4 Guides & Walkthroughs

Welcome to the hub for all Diablo 4 guides and walkthroughs on Gameranx. Blizzard’s massively successful action-RPG expands into a full open-world adventure with a giant map your custom hero can explore fully from the very start. There are hundreds of hours of content to sift through and millions of demonic enemies to slaughter all in the name of that perfect build.

For in-depth information to help you get started, check out the full compendium of guides linked below. From feature breakdowns to best builds and farming guides, we’ve been blazing through Diablo 4 and making mistakes so you don’t have to.

[Work-in-Progress: This isn’t everything! Check back soon for more guides in the near future.]

Getting Started

New to Diablo 4? Start here! Pick your first class and learn tips that took us dozens of hours to learn.

Essential Guides & Features

Deeper into the world of Sanctuary, you’ll encounter multiple vendors and interlocking systems. Learn how to find PVP, when you’ll get a mount, how to get more potions and much more. These are the essential features you need to understand to get far in Diablo 4.

Open-World & Side-Quest Guides

Most of the world of Diablo 4 is incredibly straightforward — go to the marked location and wipe out every enemy you can. Rarely, you’ll encounter problems that are especially tough to handle.

Gear, Currency & Resources Guides

Rare materials, currencies and resources can be tricky to find in the huge open-world design of Diablo 4. When you’re free to go everywhere, you can quickly lose track of where to get items for upgrades. Learn where to get everything and what it’s all for below.

Best Builds

The essential builds of Diablo 4. We’ve experimented enough to recommend these unstoppable (or just plain fun) hero builds. Pick the right skills and you can dominate against the demonic hordes.

Farming Tips

You can’t play Diablo 4 without a little farming. Whether you’re a new player or an endgame veteran, there are certain farming techniques that’ll help you earn gold, gear or experience points.

Technical Help

The technical side of Diablo 4. Tweaking menus and resolving annoying online errors.

There’s so much more to discover on Sanctuary. Follow us for more Diablo 4 guides, tutorials, builds and anything else we uncover for one of the biggest games of 2023.