Diablo 4 Guides & Walkthroughs

Welcome to the hub for all Diablo 4 guides and walkthroughs on Gameranx. Blizzard’s massively successful action-RPG expands into a full open-world adventure with a giant map your custom hero can explore fully from the very start. There are hundreds of hours of content to sift through and millions of demonic enemies to slaughter all in the name of that perfect build.
For in-depth information to help you get started, check out the full compendium of guides linked below. From feature breakdowns to best builds and farming guides, we’ve been blazing through Diablo 4 and making mistakes so you don’t have to.
Getting Started
New to Diablo 4? Start here! Pick your first class and learn tips that took us dozens of hours to learn.
- Which Class To Pick First?
- 10 Beginner’s Tips
- 12 More Useful Tips
- 5 Best Community Tools
- How To Level Up Faster & How To Use Elixirs
- How To Swap Weapons
Essential Guides & Features
Deeper into the world of Sanctuary, you’ll encounter multiple vendors and interlocking systems. Learn how to find PVP, when you’ll get a mount, how to get more potions and much more. These are the essential features you need to understand to get far in Diablo 4.
- How To Unlock Mounts
- How Aspects & Codex of Power Works | Occultist Explained
- How To Get More Potions & Heal More | Upgrade Guide
- How To Level Up Past 50 | Level 50-100 Guide
- Everything That Unlocks After Completing The Story
- How To Unlock PVP | Fields of Hatred Guide
Open-World & Side-Quest Guides
Most of the world of Diablo 4 is incredibly straightforward — go to the marked location and wipe out every enemy you can. Rarely, you’ll encounter problems that are especially tough to handle.
- How To Beat Ashava, The Pestilent | World Boss Guide
- Secret of the Spring Guide | Side Quest Solution
Gear, Currency & Resources Guides
Rare materials, currencies and resources can be tricky to find in the huge open-world design of Diablo 4. When you’re free to go everywhere, you can quickly lose track of where to get items for upgrades. Learn where to get everything and what it’s all for below.
- All Materials, Resources & Currencies Locations | Upgrading Guide
- How To Open Silent Chests | Whispering Keys Guide
- How To Get Guaranteed Sacred & Ancestral Loot With Obols
- How To Easily Collect Red Dust In PVP
- Where To Find Fiend Roses | Legendary Enchantment Guide
- Diablo 4: How To Farm Crushed Beast Bones | Light Healing Potion Guide
Best Builds
The essential builds of Diablo 4. We’ve experimented enough to recommend these unstoppable (or just plain fun) hero builds. Pick the right skills and you can dominate against the demonic hordes.
- Best Necromancer Solo Build | Shadowblight Guide
- How To Summon Golems | Necromancer Guide
- Best Rogue Solo Build | Twisting Poison Guide
- Best Barbarian Solo Build | Unconstrained Berserk Guide
Farming Tips
You can’t play Diablo 4 without a little farming. Whether you’re a new player or an endgame veteran, there are certain farming techniques that’ll help you earn gold, gear or experience points.
- How To Level Up Fast In The Endgame | 50+ EXP Grinding Guide
- How To Farm For Sacred Loot | World Tier 3 Guide
- How To Farm Legendary & Unique Loot | Endgame Guide
- Use This Loot Cave To Farm Endless XP, Gold & Legendary Gear
Technical Help
The technical side of Diablo 4. Tweaking menus and resolving annoying online errors.
- Turn On These Options To Make Legendary Gear Farming Easier
- This Trick Might Fix That ‘Unable To Find Valid License’ Error
