Diablo 4: Everything That Unlocks After Completing The Story

There are hundreds of hours of content waiting to be unlocked at the end of the Diablo 4 campaign.

There are so many endgame features in Diablo 4, we had to make a list just to keep track of them all. Once you finish the story campaign, you’ll have an entire open-world map to explore and slaughter demons to level up. Instead of regular levels, you’ll gain Paragon Levels — which give you stat boosts instead of specific new abilities.

There are bounty quests, Helltides, Legion Events, Nightmare Dungeons, Capstone Dungeons, Strongholds and so much more. There’s enough content to keep you busy for a very long time, and so many ways to fully customize your build. If you’re curious to see what happens after the campaign is complete, here’s everything that drops.

Endgame Features | Full List

After completing the main story campaign, many new endgame features in Diablo 4 will unlock. These features are also instantly shared with all over heroes on the same realm. Here’s a breakdown of everything that you can do in the endgame.

Campaign Skip: After finishing the campaign, new characters on the same realm can instantly skip the campaign. You’ll start at Level 1 and have all over features unlocked. Whispers of the Tree, World Tiers, Realm Progress and Mounts all carry over to your new heroes.

Paragon Points: Unlocked at Level 50, Paragon Points are a new type of endgame upgrade system. Instead of gaining new skills and abilities, Paragon Points are used to increase your stats. Like abilities, these can be refunded. You’ll earn 4 Paragon Points per level in World Tier 3 – 4. Paragon Points can also be unlocked for all heroes on a Realm through Realm Progress.

Capstone Dungeons: Unique dungeons that only appear after completing the story. There are two Capstone Dungeons. Unlike other dungeons, Capstone Dungeons have a locked and set level and do not scale with your level. Complete the Level 50 Capstone Dungeon to unlock World Tier 3. Complete the Level 70 Capstone Dungeon to unlock World Tier 4.

World Tier 3 & 4: World Tier 3 & 4 are only available after completing the main game. On World Tier 3, you’ll unlock Sacred / Unique Tier Items, Helltides, Nightmare Dungeons and much more. Most endgame content can only be experienced on World Tier 3. WT3 unlocks Level 50-70, while WT4 unlocks Level 70-100.

Sacred, Unique & Ancestral Items: On WT3 and WT4, there are more rarity tiers and item types to look out for. Unique items are signature pieces of gear with a special cosmetic design and individual aspects you won’t find anywhere else. All of these are locked behind World Tier difficulties.

Helltides: A WT3 activity that activates about every two hours in real-time. Use this timer to see when a Helltide is about to begin. Helltides are large-scale events with multiple activities to complete while working with other players. Helltides drop high-level loot, Nightmare Sigils for Nightmare Dungeon unlocking, and feature rare materials like Fiend Roses.

Whispers of the Tree: Complete the Priority Quest and finishing the story to permanently unlock Whispers of the Tree quests. These will appear on your map. If you choose to skip the story on a new character, Whispers of the Tree will automatically be available from the start. By completing these quests, you can earn one Grand Cache per 10 Grim Favors earned.

World Boss: The World Boss Ashava will appear after completing the story — but can be encountered on any World Tier. A global alert message will appear on all maps showing the location of the event boss. Defeating it rewards you with a Grand Cache and a high chance to drop Nightmare Sigils. Requires working with large groups of players to bring down before the time limit.

Nightmare Dungeon: High-difficulty dungeons that unlock powerful Codex of Power upgrades and drop high-level loot. Unique loot is more likely to appear in certain Nightmare Dungeons. Nightmare Dungeons can only be unlocked by random Nightmare Sigil drops — these drops will appear during any Level 53+ endgame content.

That’s everything we’ve found so far. If there’s more major features we missed, we’ll go back and add them here!