Madden NFL 24 Gets Cover Reveal

Sports games are infinitely popular amongst fans for various reasons. It’s their chance to play the games they watch without being on the field or court. They can live their fantasies and dreams with their favorite players and have a good time while doing it. Each year, these major sports titles often sell millions; once one is out, many are eager to see the next. But things might be a little different this year with Madden NFL 24. The game has just revealed its cover athlete, and it’s one that will make some fans happy, but others might think it’s a little on the nose for what might happen next.

First, the cover athlete reveal. As noted by the official Madden Twitter handle, the cover athlete for Madden NFL 24 is Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills:

Allen is beloved in Buffalo and has been part of the “young QB revolution” that has been taking place in the NFL over the last few seasons. He was also a part of the “greatest playoff game ever played” when his Bills went up against the Kansas City Chiefs and had a shootout for the ages. The Bills lost, but it wasn’t because of Allen.

That being said, while Allen is an elite-level quarterback, his time in the playoffs hasn’t been the best. The Bills have been projected to reach the Super Bowl in the last few years, yet they haven’t. At times, they didn’t even get close.

Why is that significant to this upcoming game he is covering? Simply put, the franchise hasn’t been doing that well recently in the eyes of fans and critics. Like many other sports titles, it’s basically the same game every year, but with small improvements. There have even been talks about this upcoming title being the “potential breaking point” for the franchise if things don’t improve.

If you look at the game’s website, you’ll see that they have outlined many new features you can do. Some of the new features include building a player and then having 3v3 matches with friends online. Or being able to go more in-depth in franchise mode and other features.

While those do sound nice, it won’t mean anything if it doesn’t play well.

So hopefully, both Josh Allen and the game he’s on the cover of can go the distance this year. Otherwise, it might be a nightmare for the two, which might be the ultimate version of the “Madden Curse.”