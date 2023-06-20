Diablo 4: Where To Find All Altars of Lilith [MAP]

Find all the Altars of Lilith in Diablo 4 with our complete locations guide, showing where all 160 Altars are located on the open-world map. Altars of Lilith are hidden upgrade statues that give every character a permanent boost — you can get upgraded stats, more Obol carrying capacity or a free Paragon Point. There are a ton of these statues, and if you want to optimize your build or give your new characters an instant boost, you’ll want to track down and find all the Altars.

Altars are surprisingly difficult to find while searching the map. They’re usually hidden in out-of-the-way locations or obscured behind huts, trees, ruins or other objects. While the maps below don’t explain exactly how to find each one, they’ll give you a very good place to look. Just knowing where to begin makes finding each altar so much easier.

Check out the full guide below to learn what kinds of upgrades you can earn from Altars of Lilith, and where to find all 160 altars.

What Are Altars of Lilith?

Altars of Lilith are collectible statues that give all characters on the realm a permanent upgrade. These upgrades are so valuable, they’re essential for anyone aiming to reach max level. Altars of Lilith only need to be found once per server — the enhancements are carried over to all other characters like Regional Progression.

Altars of Lilith are found exclusively in the open-world map are often hidden behind geometry or in hard-to-find areas.

There are six types of upgrades you can earn through Altars of Lilith. Four give permanent stat boosts. One increases your maximum Obol carrying capacity — this is the only way to increase your maximum Obols. The last upgrade gives you +1 Paragon Point.

Altars of Lilith Upgrades :

: +2 Dexterity

+2 Intelligence

+2 Strength

+2 Willpower

+1 Paragon Point

+5 Murmuring Obol Max Capacity

All upgrades are worth tracking down. Finding all Altars of Lilith on one character will give a new character on the realm a huge head start.

Altar of Lilith Map Locations

Altars of Lilith appear on the open-world map of Sanctuary. You’ll find 2-4 Altars in each zone, and 30+ in each region. There are a total of 160 Altars of Lilith on the map. They’re often hidden behind geometry, so look carefully at the locations marked on the map. To help you find all the Altars, follow the points below — remember, go to where the pointers are pointing, not the circle.

Fractured Peaks – Altars of Lilith Locations

Scosglen – Altars of Lilith Locations

Dry Steppes – Altars of Lilith Locations

Kehjistan – Altars of Lilith Locations

Hawezar – Altars of Lilith Locations

That’s all 160 Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 6. Follow the maps and give yourself an easy (and instant) buff. I recommend waiting until you have a horse mount to make travelling across the map so much easier.