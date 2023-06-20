Humanity: War Trial 08 – High Ground Puzzle Guide

HUMANITY_20230619083454

The final level in War, the fifth chapter of Humanity, has players fight the Others in an all-out war. Trial 08: High Ground can be pretty difficult since players aren’t given many commands to work with in order to beat the Others, but with the right strategies, victory can be achieved.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to solve War Trial 08: High Ground in Humanity while getting all Goldies.

Humanity: High Ground Puzzle Guide

When you first start this level of Humanity, you’ll see that the goal is to overcome a large group of Others in an all-out battle. As a disclaimer, the solution to this level can be a little finicky since fighting the Others can make your group of humans behave strangely and not follow their paths correctly. If you follow this guide and it doesn’t end up working out, try again and you’ll eventually be able to best the army of Others.

As soon as the level starts, turn the first three streams of people on the left to the left (line #1) and the final two streams to the right (line #2). Follow the streams headed right and turn them so that they walk up the ramps to their left and make it to the central area of the level. Turn them to the left so that they meet the Others walking toward them with the Goldy.

HUMANITY_20230620112906

As soon as you lay the command to turn the group that headed to the right, jump back down to the group that went left. Turn them left again and guide them up the ramp to meet the group of Others spawning up there, the same ones who grabbed the Goldy from the previous step. Place a right turn command so that the line pushes the Others back and then turns to the right to walk across the far side of the glass bridge.

HUMANITY_20230620112914

As line #2 makes it across the bridge with the Goldy thanks to the help from line #1, turn them so that they get absorbed into line #1 and walk across the far side of the glass bridge together.

HUMANITY_20230620112924

Let the line walk across the bridge and then turn it to its left. Before it can climb up the block after turning, turn it left again so that the people jump down to the ground below and start fighting the Others. Here, you will likely lose the Goldy, but don’t worry, as long as you don’t completely lose the fight, you’ll be able to collect it at the end of the level.

HUMANITY_20230620112937

As you turn the line, you might start to notice that line #2 is being beaten by the Others to the point where they aren’t even getting up the ramp. Don’t worry about them, as soon as the turned line starts to engage with the Others on the ground, line #2 will come back in full force. Once it’s reappeared let it feed back into line #1 for a little while to regain the manpower that was lost. After it feels like you’re winning again, turn line #1 to the right in the center of the glass bridge. When you do, they’ll drop down and meet the Others, pushing them back even further.

HUMANITY_20230620112958

Once you feel like you’ve pushed the Others as far back as you can, return to the area where you first split up the lines. Erase the turn commands for the four lines that are equipped with swords while keeping the leftmost line turning to the left. When you do, your people will cross the level to meet the Others in force. Wait as the fight plays out and eventually, you’ll destroy all five Other doors and the four lines moving straight out of their spawn points will make it to four of the exit goals.

HUMANITY_20230620113016 HUMANITY_20230620113029

With the Others taken out on the ground floor, locate the Goldy and take what remains of line #1 to go pick it up and then guide them to the final exit goal. The Goldy may end up in a few different places, but it should be easy enough to snag. With all that done, this level of Humanity will be complete.

