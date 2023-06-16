Humanity: War Trial 05-A – Escape Route Puzzle Guide

HUMANITY_20230616152814

While many of the levels in War, the fifth chapter of Humanity, are about beating the Others in a head-on fight, Trial 05-A: Escape Route is about outsmarting and outrunning them. That’s not to say your line of people won’t take up any arms to fight, but that the level teaches players that they may not be able to win in a fight, so they should consider other options.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to solve War Trial 05-A: Escape Route in Humanity while getting all Goldies.

Humanity: Escape Route Puzzle Guide

Just like in the previous level of Humanity, Trial 05-A: Escape Route is a level where the action won’t get started until you press the power switch. This means that you’ll need to lay out all of your commands before things actually get moving. For clarity, this guide will be written as if your line is moving, however, it won’t be until you press the switch.

To get started, place a Shoot command directly in front of your line of people. This will arm them for the entire level. While they won’t be able to take out all of the Others that they’ll encounter, their guns will keep the Others at bay and provide a means to escape.

HUMANITY_20230616153716

Follow the line across the level and to the Goldy in the center of the area. Place a Turn command behind it so that the line turns to the left once they get clear of the holes in the center of the level. Turn them left again so that they walk in between the holes and the blocks on the left side.

HUMANITY_20230616153725

Once the line hits the wall, turn them right, then to the right once more so that they walk down the middle of the blocks in the center of the area. In the center of the blocks, turn the line to its left.

HUMANITY_20230616153731

Follow the line until it hits the wall on the left side of the area and then turn it to the right, then to the right again so that it walks toward the area where the Others will come out of. Once your line gets even with the left turn command that you laid in the second step, turn them left again so that they’re facing the exit goal.

HUMANITY_20230616153737

With all that complete, hit the power switch and watch as your people collect the Goldy, outrun the hoard of Others, and narrowly escape to the exit goal. Once they get clear, this level of Humanity will be finished.

