Humanity: Competition Trial 04 – Cube-Vert Puzzle Guide

HUMANITY_20230609101633

Trial 04: Cube-Vert in Competition, the fourth chapter of Humanity, requires players to race against a line of Others that are trying to steal two Goldies. The level can be a little overwhelming at first since one wrong move can mean failure, however, actually solving it is pretty simple once you know what to do.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to solve Competition Trial 04: Cube-Vert in Humanity while getting all Goldies.

More Humanity guides:

| Prologue 01: To Begin With… Puzzle Guide | Prologue 02: Goldy Retriever Puzzle Guide | Prologue 03: Baby Steps Puzzle Guide | Prologue 04: Switch Hitter Puzzle Guide | Prologue 05: Jump-Start Puzzle Guide | Prologue 06: Crowd Surfing Puzzle Guide | Awakening Trial 01: Crossroads Puzzle Guide | Awakening Trial 02: Loop the Loop Puzzle Guide | Awakening Trial 02-A: Three Towers Puzzle Guide | Awakening Trial 03: Goldy Fish Puzzle Guide | Awakening Trial 03-A: Water Fall Puzzle Guide | Awakening Trial 04: Air Flow Puzzle Guide | Awakening Trial 05: Bridge the Gap Puzzle Guide | Awakening Trial 06: Goldy Arches Puzzle Guide | Choice Trial 01: Starting Blocks Puzzle Guide | Choice Trial 02: Grid Lock Puzzle Guide | Choice Trial 02-A: Bridge & Tunnel Puzzle Guide | Choice Trial 02-B: The Wall Puzzle Guide | Choice Trial 03: Beltway Puzzle Guide | Choice Trial 04: Notch in the Belt Puzzle Guide | Choice Trial 04-A: Drop Box Puzzle Guide | Choice Trial 04-B: Ferry Tale Puzzle Guide | Choice Trial 05: Breeze Through Puzzle Guide | The Blue Core Puzzle Guide | Fate Trial 01: Split Decision Puzzle Guide | Fate Trial 02: Ups and Downs Puzzle Guide | Fate Trial 03: Hop, Skip, and Jump Puzzle Guide | Fate Trial 04: Belt One Out Puzzle Guide | Fate Trial 04-A: Gridlock [Redux] Puzzle Guide | Fate Trial 04-B: Switch Hitter [Redux] Puzzle Guide | Fate Trial 05: Mental Block Puzzle Guide | Fate Trial 05-A: Missing Link Puzzle Guide | Fate Trial 05-B: Reverse Course Puzzle Guide | Fate Trial 06: 10 Out of 10 Puzzle Guide | Fate Trial 07: Plus One Puzzle Guide | Competition Trial 01: The Other Side Puzzle Guide | Competition Trial 02: Blockade Puzzle Guide | Competition Trial 03: Clean Sweep Puzzle Guide | Competition Trial 03-A: Fan Service Puzzle Guide |

Trial 04: Cube-Vert Puzzle Solution

When you first load the level, you’ll see that the Others are racing you to pick up the two Goldies and make it to their exit doors. To complete the level, you’ll need to beat the Others to the Goldies and make it to the exit goal before they can snatch them up. Here’s how.

When you start the level, immediately turn your line of people to the left and then to the left again to have them climb up the first block. When they make it to the top, lay a branch command to the left and right and then place a right turn next to the branch command to have the group that goes to the left turn and step on the pre-laid jump command.

HUMANITY_20230609105749

Jump down to the block on the bottom level that the line going to the right will fall down to and place a left turn command in the corner so that they walk onto the jump command and make it to the next level. As soon as they land, place a right turn so that they drop down to grab the first Goldy. Place a turn command that has them walk back to the area they just fell down from.

HUMANITY_20230609105757

While the group that went to the right is walking the path you just laid down to get the first Goldy, jump up to the group that went to the left. Place a right turn command on the second highest platform so that the line turns to fall down to the block to the right of them and picks up the second Goldy. Place a right turn on top of the Goldy so that they fall down to the platform that the other half of the line is jumping to.

HUMANITY_20230609105802

Jump down to the platform with them and erase the right turn command that you laid there in the second step so that the first Goldy doesn’t jump down to the platform it started on. Place right turn in the space next to the pre-laid jump command so that the line that picked up the second Goldy turns and jumps up to the platform to the left.

HUMANITY_20230609105808

Follow the lines and put two right turns on the platform they’re headed toward so that when they make it to the edge of the platform, they both turn toward the exit goal. Let them climb toward them and you’ll have completed this Humanity level once they reach the top of the area.