Starfield Leak Reveals Pricing For Each Edition Ahead Of Xbox Games Showcase

When it comes to Xbox, their biggest video game launch in recent years is gearing up to hit store shelves. This weekend we’ll be getting another deep dive into Starfield, which will likely come with some information, such as pricing for the three different editions coming to the game. But we might already have that information readily available to us. Thanks to one recent reliable industry insider, insight into the three editions price point was unveiled.

We still have to label this as nothing more than a rumor until actual information comes out from the folks over at Xbox and Bethesda. Still, if you want a little more of a heads up on what you might be expected to pay, then this is the breakdown offered by Billbil-kun on Dealabs, which we’re finding out thanks to a report by Insider Gaming. Now it’s worth noting that the prices offered are through the pricing structure in Europe.

Standard Edition

Computer: €69.99

Xbox Series X|S: $79.99

Premium Edition

PC: €104.99

Xbox Series X|S: €114.99

Constellation Edition

Computer: €299.99

Xbox Series X: $299.99

Unfortunately, no other information was presented just yet on what will come with the editions outside of the base game. That has plenty of expectation that the price point and a breakdown of the game editions will be unveiled to the masses once we get to this weekend’s latest deep dive on Starfield. That will hopefully open up the pre-order for these game editions right afterward. But again, we’ll have to wait for this weekend to roll around to see just what Bethesda has in store for us.

Starfield is Bethesda’s next RPG release, putting players into the future. In this game, we’re stepping into the role of a space explorer. We know that the narrative is set twenty years after a great war between two of the largest factions within the game. So while the dust is still settling, players will embark on their own grand quests and likely aid these factions with their different requests. Of course, we’ll get more insight into the narrative and likely these factions during the next deep dive.

As for when you can get your hands on Starfield, the game is set to launch on September 6, 2023. When the game does release into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for the Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms. Meanwhile, you’ll also find that the game will be available through the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.