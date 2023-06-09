Humanity: Competition Trial 04-A – Goldy Mine Puzzle Guide

HUMANITY_20230609102239

Trial 04-A: Goldy Mine in Competition, the fourth chapter of Humanity, is completely optional, however, if a player can figure it out, they’ll be rewarded with three Goldies. It’s a pretty tricky level, but with a little bit of out-of-the-box thinking, players should be able to get it done.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to solve Competition Trial 04-A: Goldy Mine in Humanity while getting all Goldies.

Trial 04-A: Goldy Mine Puzzle Solution

When you first start the level, you’ll see a quick scene that shows the Others calling for more of them to come out of the three doors that are on the left side of the area. This level is a little tricky since there are far more of the Others than there are of you, but once you see what needs to be done, you should be able to clear it without any issues.

Finish watching the scene and then let your line of people push the block in front of them to make a bridge and enter the central area of the level. Turn them to their left and then right so that they push the block with the Goldy on it on the far left side of the area one time so that it’s next to the Goldy block on the north side.

HUMANITY_20230609103013

After pushing the block once, turn the group of people to the right and then to the right again so that they push the block on the south side. Let them push it all the way back to the area where the group of people came from so that the block falls into the hole there and they can grab the Goldy.

HUMANITY_20230609103021

Turn the group around so that they end up back in the center area and then turn them to the right so that they walk over the bridge formed with one of the Goldy blocks that was pushed by the Others.

HUMANITY_20230609103034

On the far right side of the level, have your group walk around the edge of the platform so that they get on the far side of the final Goldy block and push it back toward the center of the stage. When they start pushing it, they’ll pick up the Goldy that fell off the block that was used to get across the gap to this area. As they push the block to the center again, you’ll need to delete the first turn that you laid in the start of this step so that the line doesn’t get caught in a circle.

HUMANITY_20230609103044

Once the group has pushed the block to the center of the platform, turn them to their left and then immediately to the right so that they walk to the exit goal on the left side of the level. Leave the Goldy block in the center and a new group of people will come to push it the rest of the way to the gap on the north side of the level, pick up the final Goldy, and make it to the second exit goal. Once all of that is done, this level in Humanity will be complete.