Fortnite: All Vaulted and Unvaulted Weapons in Chapter 4 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is here and we are taken to the Wilds. The center of the island has collapsed, unveiling a hidden jungle for players to explore. With every new season comes changes to the weapon pool, making way for a fresh meta. Below, you’ll find all the weapons that have been vaulted and unvaulted, as a result of the Chapter 4 Season 3 update.

Notably, some of the most powerful weapons from the previous season are absent in Chapter 4 Season 3. This includes the Heisted Explosive Assault Rifle and Dragon’s Breath Sniper Exotics, along with the Overclocked Pulse Rifle.

Vaulted and Unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

The weapons making a return are as follows:

Drum Shotgun

Combat SMG

Havoc Pump Shotgun

Maven Auto Shotgun

Havoc Suppressed Assault Rifle

Red-Eye Assault Rifle

Submachine Gun

Tactical Pistol

Heavy Sniper Rifle

Chug Cannon

Shadow Tracker

Heisted Breacher Shotgun (Exotic)

Heisted Accelerant Shotgun (Exotic)

Heisted Run ‘N’ Gun SMG (Exotic)

On the other hand, this list consists of the weapons that have been tucked away in the vault:

Overclocked Pulse Rifle

Lock-On Pistol

Twin Mag SMG

Combat Shotgun

DMR

Chug Splash

Shield Bubble

Shield Keg

Mythic Enhanced Havoc Shotgun

Dragon’s Breath Sniper (Exotic)

Heisted Explosive Assault Rifle (Exotic)

Epic Games has also introduced five new weapon to the island, all with their own unique perks. Those weapons are the Thermal DMR, Flapjack Rifle, Kinetic Boomerang, Cybertron Cannon, and the Wildwasp Jar. Early on, the Kinetic Boomerang is proving to be a fan-favorite.

That’s everything you need to know about the weapons that have been vaulted and unvaulted in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. Further updates to the loot pool are guaranteed to come through the season, so be prepared for whatever the Wilds have to throw at you!