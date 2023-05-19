Fortnite: How to Participate in Web Battles and Earn Free Rewards

Fortnite has already seen a Spider-Man crossover in the past, but the character isn’t leaving the island just yet. As we wait for the arrival of Miles Morales, a new event has kicked off that goes by the name of Web Battles. By participating in Fortnite Web Battles, you can secure yourself some free rewards.

There are five prizes up for grabs, but the best rewards you can unlock are the Spider-Ham’s Mallet Pickaxe and Put ‘er There Emote. If you want to show off these cosmetics in-game, continue reading to find out exactly what you have to do.

More Fortnite guides

Fortnite: How to get the Free Coldest Circles Quest Pack | Fortnite: All Exotic Weapon Locations | Chapter 4 Season 2 | Fortnite: How to Complete Ranked Urgent Quests and Unlock Free Rewards | Fortnite: All new Reality Augments in v24.30 Update | Fortnite: How to Unlock Attack on Titan Eren Jaeger Skin and Cosmetics | Fortnite: How to get ODM Gear and Thunder Spears | Fortnite: Specialist Characters | Locations and Abilities | Fortnite: Where to Collect Golden Eggs | Challenge Guide | Fortnite: Every New Reality Augment | v24.10 Update | Fortnite: How to get Free Rewards With Spring Breakout Quests | Fortnite: Kinetic Blade Locations | Chapter 4 Season 2 | Fortnite: How to get the Mythic Overclocked Pulse Rifle | Chapter 4 Season 2 | Fortnite: Vault Locations and How to Open Them | Chapter 4 Season 2 | Fortnite: Where to Find Loot Lake Island | Chapter 4 Season 2 | Fortnite: How to Play Split Screen | Xbox and PlayStation |

How to get Web Battles rewards in Fortnite

First, you have to visit the official Fortnite Web Battles website and log in with your Epic Games account. Then, choose a team and you’ll be presented with a task to complete and help your team secure the win. You’ll be assigned a new task everyday for five days. By completing each task, you’ll earn Battle Points which contribute towards both the team effort and getting your individual rewards secured.

Here are all the Web Battle rewards and how to obtain them:

Spidey 2099 Logo Spray: Log into the official Fortnite Web Battles site and choose a team

Log into the official Fortnite Web Battles site and choose a team Miguel’s Glare Emoticon: Win a Daily Web Battle on Team 2099 or earn a total of 40 Battle Points

Win a Daily Web Battle on Team 2099 or earn a total of 40 Battle Points Shocked Miles Emoticon: Win a Daily Web Battle on Team Miles or earn a total of 40 Battle Points

Win a Daily Web Battle on Team Miles or earn a total of 40 Battle Points Spider-Ham’s Mallet Pickaxe: Earn a total of 40 Battle Points

Earn a total of 40 Battle Points Put ‘er There Emote: Earn a total of 40 Battle Points

You can use the website to keep track of your team’s progress, as well as your personal contributions. The Fortnite Web Battles event concludes on May 23, so be sure to get involved to avoid missing out on some Spider-Man themed goodies.