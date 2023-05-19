Fortnite: How to get the Free Coldest Circles Quest Pack

Fortnite is packed with an array of cosmetics that are mostly purchased with V-Bucks or unlocked through the battle pass. From time to time, however, Epic Games give away some freebies to fans. All players can now pick up the Coldest Circles Quest pack for free in Fortnite, giving you the chance to add some fresh cosmetics to your locker.

The bundle contains four free items, with the final reward being a particularly chilly skin. However, its not as easy as claiming the bundle. You have to work for your items.

More Fortnite guides

How to get the Coldest Circles Quest Pack in Fortnite

To get the Coldest Circles Quest Pack for free, all you have to do is find the listing in the Fortnite store. The price will read $0.00, so all you have to do is claim it. As soon as you’ve redeemed the bundle, you’ll be given a set of challenges to complete in order to unlock the rewards:

Cold Furia Pickaxe: Earn 5 Account Levels

Earn 5 Account Levels Frozen Over Weapon Wrap: Earn 20 Account Levels

Earn 20 Account Levels Frozen Oculara Back Bling: Earn 35 Account Levels

Earn 35 Account Levels Underworld Desdemona Outfit: Earn 50 Account Levels

All you have to do is earn account levels which means you need to rack up XP to level up your account. You can keep tabs on your progress by checking the Cold Circles Quests section in-game. Once you’ve levelled up 50 times, you’ll earn the Underworld Desdemona skin.

There are many ways in which you can speed up the levelling up process. Mainly, you should focus on completing daily, weekly, and milestone challenges wherever possible. Also, earning kills and securing a match victory will grant you some extra XP.

Its worth noting that the quests expire on August 8, so you’ve got plenty of time to grab your free rewards. That’s everything you need to know about redeeming the Coldest Circles Quest Pack in Fortnite!