Fortnite: Where to find Spider-Gwen | Location Guide

Spider-Man is back in Fortnite and this time, Miles Morales is taking center stage. This has seen the debut of new cosmetics such as Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2099 skins. Additionally, Spider-Verse Shooters have been added to battle royale modes with a whopping 80 charges. If you’re working your way through the week 11 quests, you’ll need to known Spider-Gwen’s location in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

Due to the Spider-Verse crossover, its hardly surprising that Spider-Gwen has been added to the game. Luckily, Spider-Gwen has a fixed spawn location on the Fortnite island. Therefore, once you find out her exact location, you’ll know where she’ll be in every match.

More Fortnite guides

Fortnite: How to get Spider-Verse Web Shooters | Fortnite: How to Participate in Web Battles and Earn Free Rewards | Fortnite: How to get the Free Coldest Circles Quest Pack | Fortnite: All Exotic Weapon Locations | Chapter 4 Season 2 | Fortnite: How to Complete Ranked Urgent Quests and Unlock Free Rewards | Fortnite: All new Reality Augments in v24.30 Update | Fortnite: How to Unlock Attack on Titan Eren Jaeger Skin and Cosmetics | Fortnite: How to get ODM Gear and Thunder Spears | Fortnite: Specialist Characters | Locations and Abilities | Fortnite: How to get the Mythic Overclocked Pulse Rifle | Chapter 4 Season 2 | Fortnite: Vault Locations and How to Open Them | Chapter 4 Season 2 | Fortnite: Where to Find Loot Lake Island | Chapter 4 Season 2 | Fortnite: Every New Reality Augment | v24.10 Update | Fortnite: Kinetic Blade Locations | Chapter 4 Season 2 |

Fortnite Spider-Gwen location

Spider-Gwen spawns at Slappy Shores and she can be found roaming the rooftop of the southeastern factory in the point of interest. You’ll either have to build up to the roof with your materials, or climb up the building in order to pay her a visit. Be aware that being on the rooftop leaves you vulnerable to enemy attack, so you may want to make sure there are no opponents in the surrounding area that can pick you off.

Once you interact with Spider-Gwen, you’ll be presented with a menu which shows the items she sells, along with their prices. All you have to do is purchase either a Shield Keg or the Spider-Verse Web Shooters and the challenge will be marked as complete. No matter what you choose, both options are valuable. A Shield Keg can get you and your team back in the game, while Spider-Verse Web Shooters will allow you to reach new heights.

Now you know where to find Spider-Gwen in Fortnite, you’ll have the challenge ticked off your list in no time at all. Working through the weekly quests is a great way to obtain some extra XP, especially when we are nearing the end of the current season.