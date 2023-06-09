Fortnite: All New Weapons in Chapter 4 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is here and we are taken to the Wilds. The center of the island has collapsed, unveiling a hidden jungle for players to explore. With every new season comes a new set of Fortnite weapons and Chapter 4 Season 3 is no different. Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about the latest weaponry, before you head in to your next match.

With the launch of Chapter 4 Season 3, five new weapons have joined the loot pool. Some are explosive, meaning you’ll be able to deal some serious damage to the enemy and any structures in your path.

Every new weapon in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

Here are the latest weapons on the island, along with their descriptions:

Thermal DMR: “Battle in the jungle, see how a jungle animal sees. While looking through the scope of the Thermal DMR, turn on thermal vision to more easily detect your enemies.”

Flapjack Rifle: “Make heads turn as you best enemies and structures with the Flapjack Rifle. Heads won’t be the only thing turning — this new weapon features a spinning magazine!”

Kinetic Boomerang: “Throw the Kinetic Boomerang to hit enemies in its flight path… AND its return path. Miss your target? Recall the boomerang early to trigger a small explosion and try again!”

Cybertron Cannon: “There’s going wild, then there’s having a blast. Take up a Cybertron Cannon on the Island to launch a powerful, quick, and explosive projectile.”

Wildwasp Jar: “A hostile insect species known as Wildwasps inhabit the jungle, preferring to swarm around certain plants. Gather them in a jar to throw at enemies!”

The latest weapons are definitely unique and they’re guaranteed to have a huge impact on the meta. We’ll have to wait and see what other new weapons Epic Games will introduce as Chapter 4 Season 3 progresses.