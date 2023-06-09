Sony PlayStation Will Be Skipping Gamescom Again This Year

If you were hopeful that Sony would be present during Gamescom this year, we must be the bearer of bad news. It looks like the Sony PlayStation company will be bowing out from attending this year’s event. It’s following a trend that we saw from them last year when Sony opted not to showcase. Of course, that might not come to much of a surprise anymore. There’s been a shift in video game presentations since the pandemic kicked off.

While we might be over the threat of covid and it’s no longer making a drastic change in our daily lives, some industries might have taken a new keen approach to handling things. For instance, several expos and events were canceled between 2020 and 2021. But that prompted a new means of delivering exciting news for the video game industry.

For instance, instead of taking these grand stages and likely spending quite a pretty penny to hold a conference, we started to see small Livestream events. That’s already happening right now with events like PlayStation Showcase, Ubisoft Forward, Xbox Games Showcase, and the Capcom Showcase, just to name a few.

The word broke from Gamesmarkt, which we’re finding thanks to Push Square. According to Gamesmarkt, it’s looking like Sony is not attending Gamescom, so there won’t be any big presentation from the company, nor will they have a presence on the show floor. With that said, it is likely plenty of third-party games and demos to be available, but don’t expect anything directly from Sony when it comes to this year’s Gamescom event.

With that said, if you’re not totally familiar with Gamescom, we can offer some insight. This is a gaming industry trade show that is held in Germany. It’s become one of the major events as well, with plenty of exciting video game announcements, updates, and in-person demo presentations.

The event will last a few days, and for this year, we know that Gamescom will be set to kick off starting August 23, 2023. Of course, there is a grand presentation streamed online called Opening Night Live, which will be hosted by Geoff Keighley, where we’ll get new trailers, announcements, and gameplay reveals.