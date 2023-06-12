Humanity: Competition Trial 05-A: Even Flow Puzzle Guide

HUMANITY_20230612103528

Trial 05-A: Even Flow in Competition, the fourth chapter in Humanity, tasks the player with overpowering a legion of the Others as they push on movable blocks. Luckily, there’s a way to make your line of people stronger.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to solve Competition Trial 05-A: Even Flow in Humanity while getting all Goldies.

More Humanity guides:

| Prologue 01: To Begin With… Puzzle Guide | Prologue 02: Goldy Retriever Puzzle Guide | Prologue 03: Baby Steps Puzzle Guide | Prologue 04: Switch Hitter Puzzle Guide | Prologue 05: Jump-Start Puzzle Guide | Prologue 06: Crowd Surfing Puzzle Guide | Awakening Trial 01: Crossroads Puzzle Guide | Awakening Trial 02: Loop the Loop Puzzle Guide | Awakening Trial 02-A: Three Towers Puzzle Guide | Awakening Trial 03: Goldy Fish Puzzle Guide | Awakening Trial 03-A: Water Fall Puzzle Guide | Awakening Trial 04: Air Flow Puzzle Guide | Awakening Trial 05: Bridge the Gap Puzzle Guide | Awakening Trial 06: Goldy Arches Puzzle Guide | Choice Trial 01: Starting Blocks Puzzle Guide | Choice Trial 02: Grid Lock Puzzle Guide | Choice Trial 02-A: Bridge & Tunnel Puzzle Guide | Choice Trial 02-B: The Wall Puzzle Guide | Choice Trial 03: Beltway Puzzle Guide | Choice Trial 04: Notch in the Belt Puzzle Guide | Choice Trial 04-A: Drop Box Puzzle Guide | Choice Trial 04-B: Ferry Tale Puzzle Guide | Choice Trial 05: Breeze Through Puzzle Guide | The Blue Core Puzzle Guide | Fate Trial 01: Split Decision Puzzle Guide | Fate Trial 02: Ups and Downs Puzzle Guide | Fate Trial 03: Hop, Skip, and Jump Puzzle Guide | Fate Trial 04: Belt One Out Puzzle Guide | Fate Trial 04-A: Gridlock [Redux] Puzzle Guide | Fate Trial 04-B: Switch Hitter [Redux] Puzzle Guide | Fate Trial 05: Mental Block Puzzle Guide | Fate Trial 05-A: Missing Link Puzzle Guide | Fate Trial 05-B: Reverse Course Puzzle Guide | Fate Trial 06: 10 Out of 10 Puzzle Guide | Fate Trial 07: Plus One Puzzle Guide | Competition Trial 01: The Other Side Puzzle Guide | Competition Trial 02: Blockade Puzzle Guide | Competition Trial 03: Clean Sweep Puzzle Guide | Competition Trial 03-A: Fan Service Puzzle Guide | Competition Trial 04: Cube-Vert Puzzle Guide | Competition Trial 04-A: Goldy Mine Puzzle Guide | Competition Trial 05: Winner Takes All Puzzle Guide |

Humanity Trial 05-A: Even Flow Puzzle Solution

When you first start the level, you’ll notice that the lines are frozen and that you’ll have to start the action with the power switch on the floor. Because nothing is moving, however, you have the opportunity to really think through all of your moves. The goal of the level is to push the four blocks across the floor and into the holes in the ground. Stopping you, however, is a legion of the Others who outnumber you.

Once you’ve looked the level up and down, start by placing a Branch command in front of the center line of people and then turn them to face the movable blocks once they’ve walked in between the two outermost boxes and the two innermost ones.

HUMANITY_20230612103659

Place two Branch commands in front of the line as soon as they turn and then turn each of the branches toward one of the boxes. When you do this, you should be splitting the central line into four lines, one for each box.

HUMANITY_20230612103710

With all of those commands laid, you’ll have enough people pushing the boxes to overpower the Others. Press the power switch and the people will walk the path you’ve laid out for them. Once they do, they’ll push the boxes to the other side of the level, collect the two Goldies, and make it to the end goals, completing this level in Humanity.