Humanity: Competition Trial 05 – Winner Takes All Puzzle Guide

Trial 05: Winner Takes All in Competition, the fourth chapter in Humanity, has players race against a line of Others to make it to the end goal. Beating them in a race is pretty difficult since they move at the same speed as your line of people, however, beating them is certainly possible if you know where to cut all the corners.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to solve Competition Trial 05: Winner Takes All in Humanity while getting all Goldies.

Humanity Trial 05: Winner Takes All Puzzle Solution

For Trial 05: Winner Takes All in Humanity, you’ll be racing against a large group of the Others that, if they make it to the end of their track before you, will prevent you from being able to complete the level. One of the tricky things about it, however, is that you won’t be able to pre-lay your commands since your progression through the level is often gated off by having to wait for your line to catch up. As a result, it’s very difficult, if not impossible, to complete the level with both Goldies in one run. In order to do that then, I’d recommend using the “Restart Level – Keep Commands” ability from the pause menu. If you use that between each step listed below, you’ll be able to finish the race with both Goldies, completing the level.

When you first start the level, you’ll be told that the Others are going to race you. Since your line moves at the same speed as the Others, however, it’ll be a little tricky to outrun them. In order to do that, you’ll need to cut some corners to get the edge on them.

HUMANITY_20230609103144

As your group approaches the climbable wall in front of them, place a High Jump command two tiles away from where the group will hit the wall. This will have them jump up most of the wall which is far quicker than climbing the old fashion way which is what the Others will be doing.

HUMANITY_20230609104144

Follow your line up the wall and place another High Jump command as soon as they make it to the top. Once they get to the other tall tower, place a branch command splitting the group to both sides and then turn both groups so that they’re walking toward the water cube in the area below them. Place High Jump commands on both sides so that the people jump over the gap and into the water.

HUMANITY_20230609104348

On the other side of the water, lay a high jump command for the line on the left side so that they jump on top of the structure they’re facing. Turn the line on the right so that they walk through the hole in the center of the structure.

HUMANITY_20230609104318

On top of the structure, turn the right line to the left so that they walk to the Goldy in the center of the area. Place a jump command on the tile with the Goldy and then turn the group to the right once they’ve walked all the way to the edge of the structure on the side with the Others.

HUMANITY_20230609104357

When the line gets next to the second Goldy, turn them to their right to pick it up, place a jump tile on the second Goldy, and one on the pillar that’s standing between the two sections of the level. On the other side, place a right turn command on the stone tile in the center of the grass tiles so that the right line joins the left one once more.

HUMANITY_20230609104406

Place a jump command at the end of the path to have the line make it to the floating cube and then they’ll automatically jump to the final platform, pushing the people switch, getting to the end goal, and completing this level in Humanity.