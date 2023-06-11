Senua’s Saga Hellblade 2 Gets Another Impressive Trailer Showcase

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice was a hit, and fortunately for fans that enjoyed the game, you already know a sequel is in the works. Microsoft acquired Ninja Theory in 2018, so for fans wanting to see how Senua’s story will continue, you’ll have to play this game through Xbox Series X/S or PC platforms. Going into this year’s Xbox Games Showcase, we knew that this game would be developed using Unreal Engine 5, so you can also expect a rather visually stunning experience.

Additionally, we can expect this game to have a bigger scope than what we saw in the first game. If you don’t recall, the team that developed Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice was rather small. But with its success and now development under Microsoft, the resources and team handling the sequel should be more expansive. That should mean a more in-depth combat system and more varied enemies you’ll be facing against.

The story was always a significant component in the first game, and we expect the same level of detail put into the narrative for Hellblade 2. However, the details of what we were dealing with had been a bit of a mystery.

Again, much like the other games that were highlighted during the Xbox Games Showcase, we can expect Senua’s Saga Hellblade 2 to launch into the marketplace for PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Additionally, since this game is coming under the Microsoft umbrella, we’ll find Senua’s Saga Hellblade 2 to launch on the Game Pass subscription service.

Story Developing…