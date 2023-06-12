Humanity: Competition Trial 06 – Boulder Dash Puzzle Guide

HUMANITY_20230612103752

Trial 06: Boulder Dash in Competition, the fourth chapter in Humanity, teaches players how to use Dog Switches and introduces rolling boulders as a mechanic. Luckily, completing the level is pretty simple as long as you can get the timing down of when to run from switch to switch.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to solve Competition Trial 06: Boulder Dash in Humanity while getting all Goldies.

Humanity Trial 06: Boulder Dash Puzzle Solution

When you first start the level, you’ll see a short cutscene that shows a small group of the Others walking to stand on a people switch that activates two boulders to endlessly tumble down the level, crushing your line of people below. Once the scene is over, take a look at the question tile in the corner of the level and you’ll learn all about Dog Switches, switches that can only be activated by you standing on them.

HUMANITY_20230612103822

Once you’ve taken all that in, return to the level and place a turn command so that the line of people walks up the ramp in the center of the level and gets crushed by the boulder rolling down it. For now, let the people get endlessly crushed and place turn commands on the corners of the ramp so that, if the boulders weren’t there, the line would walk all the way up the ramp and then turn to push the black block with the Goldy standing on top.

HUMANITY_20230612104305

On the platform where the Others are standing on the button, place a right turn in the center and then a left turn, then another left turn. Imagine the line of people pushing the block to the edge of the platform and then turning so that they push the block off the ledge to the area where the people are coming out of the door and you’ll be able to see what the purpose of the turns is and how to place them.

HUMANITY_20230612104313

Jump down to the area where the people are coming out of and place a right turn so that the line connects with itself and makes a loop.

HUMANITY_20230612104319

Run over to the Dog Switches and stand on the one on the right. This will stop the first boulder from crushing the people below it. Let the line walk as far as they can before they start getting crushed by the second boulder. Once they’ve made it, wait for the second boulder to drop and then run over and stand on the switch on the left. This will let the people make it safely up the ramp and follow the path laid out for them to push the block down and grab the Goldy.

HUMANITY_20230612104342

With the Others moved and the Goldy grabbed, the boulders will stop rolling down the level. The line will walk all the way up the ramp. Run up the ramp before them and remove the turn you laid that had the line push the block and simply let them climb up the blocks at the end of the ramp and make it to the exit goal, completing this level in Humanity.