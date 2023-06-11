Avowed Latest Trailer Offers A New Look Into Obsidian Entertainment’s Next RPG

Obsidian Entertainment is known for delivering thrilling RPG experiences, and since being acquired by Microsoft in 2018, we have seen the studio turn out a few projects. Included in the mix are the likes of Grounded and Pentiment. However, their next major release for the RPG genre is a game called Avowed. This game had very little information regarding what exactly we could expect from it. So far, we only had one small teaser revealing the game to the public during the Xbox Games Showcase in 2020.

Before this year’s Xbox Games Showcase, we knew that Avowed was set to be a first-person RPG experience. However, it’s being set in an already established universe. Players will find that Avowed will take place within the same universe as Obsidian Entertainment’s Pillars of Eternity.

With Avowed in the works, we know that when the game launches into the marketplace, we’ll find it available on the Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms. But you might also want to make note that being this is a first-party title under Microsoft, we’ll see Avowed launch into the marketplace on Game Pass at launch.

Story Developing…