The Developer of Company of Heroes Was Sold by Sega

The developers who created the Company of Heroes, Relic, were officially sold by Sega, so they are now standing as an independent studio. Relic was first founded in 1997. A handful of years later, it was almost picked up and purchased by Bethesda Game’s parent company which is called ZeniMax, but that deal didn’t proceed.

Later, Sega won the bid for the studio, ranging from $26.6 million in 2013. After this point, the student decided to keep working on sequel projects to games they already had that were being liked, such as Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War, Age of Empires, and also Company of Heroes, which are the company’s most people’s games.

With recent layoffs within the video game company, Relic Entertainment allowed victim to being cut off from its parent company, Sega, and has now been made a independent studio. With all that being said, Sega has also been one to lay off many workers in the past few months as well, cutting abotu 240 roles across the different Sega sister companies.

In 2023 Sega also laid off workers from the Relic staff, including 121 people. This is yet another sad bunch of news as EA has let many go and so has Nintendo. However, Nintendo moved around their employees, giving some full-time product testers.

The video game industry is struggling as it seems more and more places keep laying off good workers, but hopefully this will end soon so the industy can pick back up again.

Source.