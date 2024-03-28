Epic Games Store Confirms Next Week’s Free Games

Each Thursday, the Epic Games Store releases a new free game or two to help round out your collection. Currently, the adorable Metroidvania Islets is available to download until April 4, and two hit games have been confirmed to be hitting the storefront from April 4 until April 11. These are The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition and Thief.

First released in 2019, The Outer Worlds is a sci-fi action role-playing game developed by Obsidian Entertainment. Set in an alternate future that diverged in 1901, megacorporations rule the world and begin to colonize space. With a branching story, every choice matters, and players can choose to act heroically, manically, or moronically.

The Outer Worlds won Best Original Game at the Game Critics Award in 2019, Role-Playing Game of the Year at the 23rd Annual D.I.C.E. Awards, and Most Promising New Intellectual Property at the SXSW Gaming Awards in 2020. The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition includes the base game and all DLC: Murder on Eridanos and Peril on Gorgon. It also features improved graphics and a higher-level cap.

Thief is a 2014 stealth title from Eidos Montreal and is a revival of the 1998 cult classic Thief series. Set in a dark fantasy world called ‘The City,’ players take control of Garrett, a master thief aiming to steal from the rich. Each level requires a different approach, ranging from using takedowns to subdue enemies to hiding in the shadows.

During last week’s GDC, Epic Games announced that the Epic Games Store would be coming to mobile devices.

“EGS will become the first ever game-focused, multi-platform store, and will work across Android, iOS, PC, and macOS,” the company said.