Triple-i Initiative Digital Game Showcase to Air in April

Independent devs will get some much-deserved time in the spotlight.

A collection of beloved indie developers have come together to sponsor a new digital gaming showcase. Triple-i Initiative is set to air on April 10 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET and will feature over 30 games from smaller studios over 45 action-packed minutes.

Creators behind popular titles including V Rising, Dead Cells, Slay the Spire, Darkest Dungeon, Spiritfarer, and Terraria have come together to organize the sponsor-free event.

“We came up with this idea when we had to announce our own game, and couldn’t find a fitting place to announce it in the showcase landscape,” said Benjamin Laulan, the co-founder of Evil Empire, to Rock Paper Shotgun.

“On one side there are the big showcases such as the Game Awards, which are more for triple-A games and games with really huge budgets. And on the other hand, there are showcases that may be more focused on [smaller] indies. And we couldn’t really identify ourselves as a studio, I mean, between those two. We felt that there was this in-between spot that needed to be filled somehow.”

Rodrigue Duperron, the marketing and publishing director for Thunder Lotus Games, also weighed in on the new show.

“We literally for years have been building our entire plan of how to announce games around the big tentpole showcases. It’s part and parcel of being companies of our size – that fear that you’re gonna announce something and it just sort of floats away into the ether, or gets stomped by one of the bigger announcements hours or days later, and no one remembers. So there was just something so obvious about what our friends here tried to put together – it’s a need that exists.”

Be sure to tune into Triple-i Initiative on April 10 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET.