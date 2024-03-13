V Rising Leaves Early Access May 8, PS5 Release Coming Soon

Back in May 2022, it was impossible to escape from the runaway hit that was V Rising. After entering early access, the action role-playing vampire survival game sold over one million copies in a single week, amassing critical acclaim and blasting through all expectations. By January 2023, it had sold over three million copies, and players were eager to hear news of a full release.

Today, it was announced that V Rising would be leaving early access for PC on May 8. Additionally, the game’s developer Stunlock Studios announced that a PlayStation 5 release would be coming later this year.

Since arriving on Steam two years ago, V Rising has seen plenty of consistent updates and changes to keep players engaged and interested. The title features a vast open world, and as players step into the shoes of vampire protagonists, they must be careful to avoid sunlight and feed on blood as they explore.

V Rising includes both PvE and PvP servers, which Stunlock Studios discussed more in a recent interview with Fullsync.

“We want V Rising to be a game where you aren’t required to engage in PvP, but it’s also important that it’s tied in well with the gameplay if you do,” the studio explained. “Every part of the PvE aspect of the game ties into the crafting, building, and fantasy of the game and helps fuel it, and the things you gain in PvE, including the gear, spells, supplies, and progression, fuels the PvP.”

The game will see a major update upon the release of 1.1.

“We’re planning at least one more major update after our full release,” Stunlock promised. “Beyond that, we’ll have to see what the future looks like! Right now we’re just very focused on the PC and Console release.”

V Rising was released for the PC in early access on May 17, 2022. Within only one month, it sold two million copies.