Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: Where To Find EVERY Weapon | All Weapons Guide

Weapons are totally free if you can find them in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. While Buster Sword-ing through each chapter, you’ll find rare purple chests in dungeons and other story-specific areas. These chests contain unlockable weapons, which in turn unlock unique weapon abilities. These weapons don’t just increase your stats. By equipping a weapon and using its unique weapon ability over and over, you’ll eventually master that ability, permanently unlocking it for your character.

Weapon Abilities are the most important part of finding new weapons, and some of these abilities are total game-changers. If you do miss a weapon during the story, you can usually find it later at weapon vendors in settlements. They’ll charge you a premium for the lost weapon, but they’re worth picking up. Rarely, there are even entirely missable weapons that can only be unlocked by completing special quests or discoveries. Don’t miss out on some of the best weapons and abilities in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Here’s where to find them all.

Cloud Weapons

Buster Sword: Starting Weapon.

Focused Thrust: Lunge toward an enemy with a piercing strike that hits multiple times. Significantly increases stagger.

Sleek Saber: Chapter 2. Grasslands – Located at the Abandoned Dock at the swamp. Open the purple chest while complaining the main quest to hide out at the abandoned dock.

Firebolt Blade: Imbue your sword with fire and lightning while slicing a foe. Can use while airborne.

Rune Blade: Chapter 4. Junon – Starboard Connecting Passage – After completing the parade sequence, soldiers from the Seventh will join Cloud. There’s a rest spot straight ahead. To the right of the vending machines, you’ll find a new weapon.

Disorder: Deliver a devastating attack while switching modes. Fills the ATB gauge when attack connects. Can use while airborne.

Umbral Blade: Chapter 8. Located in Gus’s Mansion in the Dustbowl. Found right next to the main building front doors.

Prime Mode: Strengthen Punisher Mode. Hold down Attack to deliver three consecutive strikes. Increases Berserk potency.

Crystal Sword: Chapter 9. Gongaga Reactor, Freight Corridor – At the start of the Gongaga Reactor, defeat the first group of enemy frogs. From this room, swim in the water to reach a room with this purple chest.

Infinity’s Edge: Wind up and unleash an overhead strike. Increased damage on dagger. Costs 2 ATB.

Igneous Saber: Chapter 11. Northern Ridge – Upper Level – Continuing up Mt. Nibel to the Abandoned Reactor, Yuffie will throw a rope to a tree. progress until you reach a large open area with two Screamers. There’s a ledge in the back-right corner of the area with a purple chest.

Blade Burst: Unleash a wave of non-elemental mako energy at an enemy in front of you with a slash of your sword.

Slipstream Saber: Chapter 13. Temple of the Ancients – Corridor of Trepidation – After the first gravity-changing switch, progress to vines you can climb. Climb to the optional ledge on the right to find this weapon chest.

Counterstance: Brace for attacks and retaliate. Activate at the right time to reduce damage. Can use while airborne.

Barret Weapons

Gatling Gun: Starting Weapon.

Focused Shot: Consume all ATB charges to unleash a concentrated burst of energy. Significantly increases stagger.

Hi-Caliber Rifle: Chapter 2. Swamplands Region – Found in the middle of the southern Swamplands. You’ll encounter an NPC that Cloud mistakes for Sephiroth. On this same island, look to the right for this chest.

Bonus Round: Load your weapon with unique bullets that increase stagger and power up your attacks.

Barrage Blaster: Chapter 7. Railway Control Tower – Found in the Coal Mines area — after sliding across the zipline and reaching the area where you need to reactivate elevators, reach the Coal Mines – Ground Floor of the Railway Control Tower. On the bottom floor, defeat the pair of chicken fiends and progress out to the cliffside. There’s a purple chest here.

Lifesaver: Temporarily increase your HP and take damage intended for other party members.

Vulcan Cannon: Chapter 8. Corel Region – During the main story quest ‘Prisoner’ you’ll track down Barret. After learning his backstory with Dyne, you’ll progress toward the garbage dump. A purple chest is found to the right containing a weapon.

Charging Uppercut: Rush toward an enemy and launch them into the air with a furious blow. Increases Charge.

Fafnir Rifle: Chapter 9. Gongaga Region – Reward for completing the quest ‘The Pursuit of Perfection’ found in north Gongaga. The weaponsmith will ask for materials to craft this weapon.

Point Blank: Consume all ATB charges to deliver a close-range attack and send enemies flying.

Calamitous Bazooka: Chapter 10. Gate of Anger – In the Cave of Gi dungeon, reach the Gate of Anger area. This is the first of three gates. At the first gate, look on the opposite ledge to find a purple chest.

Smackdown: Strike the ground and send nearby enemies flying.

Battle Cry: Chapter 13. Temple of the Ancients – Corridor of Catastraphe – Found in the tower after rejoining Cloud and party. Cross the gap by pushing the large cube into the lifestream current, then enter the first tower straight ahead.

Turbulent Spirit: Significantly increase your ATB charge rate for a limited time. Can only be used once per battle.

Tifa Weapons

Leather Gloves: Starting Weapon.

Divekick: Leap into the air and unleash a powerful kick.

Sylph Gloves: Chapter 3. Northern Quarry – Storage – In the arena with the first Crystalline Crab encounter, open the purple chest right next to the ladder leading down deeper into the cave.

Reverse Gale: Knock enemies into the air or bring them crashing down with a wind-aspected attack. Launches enemies toward you. Can use while airborne.

Kaiser Knuckles: Chapter 5. Shinra-8 – 1st Freight Room – On the ship during the fiend outbreak, Cloud will reach the 1st Freight Room. Defeat the Demonic Entity encounter, then check an alcove to the back-left of the battle area.

Overpower: Use with other attacks to more effectively pressure enemies. Can use while airborne.

Dragon Claws: Chapter 8. Corel Prison – Unlocked by earning Rank 3 in the Desert Rush minigame. The minigame is found in a building next to Gus’s Manor.

Starshower: Unleash a flurry of powerful strikes. Increases strength of next command executed.

Tiger Fangs: Chapter 9. Outpost Regulation – B1 – Located in Outpost Regulation, when Tifa and party return to the abandoned reactor. In the flooded chamber, you’ll need to grapple up. There’s an optional ledge on the northeast with a purple chest.

Chi Trap: Create an orb of materialized chi that deals damage on contact.

Crystal Gloves: Chapter 11. Garm Pass – In Chapter 11, on the way to the Abandoned Reactor, you’ll need to pass the rebuilt bridge. Cross the bridge and look at the facility on the right. There’s a purple chest. This is the Garm Pass area on the map.

Unfettered Fury: Imbue your unbridled attacks with non-elemental magic. Increases stagger.

Jarngreipr: Chapter 13. Temple of the Ancients – Corridor of Currents – After the party splits up, you’ll find this at the end of the corridors where the Special Forces Trooper is blown away. Look to the left after the Riot Trooper encounter and moving ahead.

True Strike: Deliver a tremendous blow at close range. Increased stagger damage bonus.

Aerith Weapons

Guard Stick: Starting Weapon.

Arcane Ward: Conjure a ward. Attack spells cast within the ward will automatically be cast twice.

Timeless Rod: Chapter 2. Grasslands – Located in Bill’s Ranch. Enter the main barn and open the chest to the right of Shopkeeper Chloe.

Chrono Aegis: Raise a barrier that damages and temporarily freezes enemies who attempt to strike you.

Empress’s Scepter: Chapter 4. Sea Dragon Square – In Aerith’s room in the Inn. You’ll automatically reach the inn interior as you progress the story. You can collect the chest by visiting your friends — this is before Roche confronts your party outside.

Radiant Ward: Conjures a ward that grants invincibility while casting spells. Strengthens Aerith’s basic attack.

Wizard’s Rod: Chapter 7. Ascent – At the Mt. Corel Ascent, your party will split up. Check to the left of the first Rest Stop. There’s a new weapon for Aerith here.

Lustrous Shield: Conjure a magical shield that keeps enemies at bay and stops projectiles.

Ceremonial Staff: Chapter 10. Village of the Gi – Reach the Outcast Shore at the start of the Village of the Gi. To the left of the Rest Stop, there’s a purple chest.

ATB Ward: Conjure a ward. Fill ATB charges within the ward to increase your allies’ ATB gauges.

Plumose Rod: Chapter 12. Shinra Manor – Late in Chapter 12, new quests will unlock in the Nibel Region. Return and complete the quest ‘Lament of the Damned’ to unlock the Shinra Manor Combat Simulator. Complete all challenges to unlock a secret room with a chest containing this weapon.

Ray of Judgement: Fire an energy bust that hits multiple times. Increased stagger damage bonus.

Gambanteinn: Chapter 13. Temple of the Ancients – Order’s Altar – During the sequence with Aerith utilizing the lifestream, repair one of the towers and take the stairs down. On the lower level you’ll find this chest.

Noble Sacrifice: Sacrifice yourself to revive fallen allies, restore their HP, and remove detrimental status effects. Costs 2 ATB.

Red XIII Weapons

Mythril Collar: Starting Weapon.

Stardust Ray: Unleash a devastating attack over a wide area. Costs 2 ATB.

Renegade’s Collar: Chapter 3. Subterannean Terrace – After fighting the Turks, Barret will fall into a deep hole in the mines. Ahead, you’ll find a rest stop. The treasure chest is right next to it.

Crescent Claw: Slash at a foe. Deplete the gauge while in Vengeance Mode to increase potency and range.

Amethyst Collar: Chapter 7. Colliery No. 1 – Found during the quest ‘Of Robed Men and Ransoms’ first unlocked when you arrive at the North Corel settlement. Enter the Old South Corel Mine and enter the first chamber with fiends. The chest is down a path to the right.

Supernal Fervor: Grant Haste on all party members. Can only be used during Vengeance Mode. Costs 2 ATB.

Silver Collar: Chapter 6. Reward for earning Rank 3 in the Run Wild Free-for-All minigame in Costa Del Sol. Play with Red 13 to complete the soccer mini-game and get 1st place.

Chilling Roar: Retaliate with ice shards whenever hit by an attack. Charges the Vengeance Gauge when a counterstrike lands.

Golden Collar: Chapter 9. Gongaga Reactor, Coolant Control – When in the room full of Coolant, Cloud and party will need to raise the water level. Reach the control room and move the large container to the right to free the power cord. Climb on the container you just moved to access a vent that leads to a catwalk with this purple chest.

Watcher’s Respite: Deplete the Vengeance Gauge to heal allies. Potency proportional to amount expended.

Mystic Collar: Chapter 10. Hall of Diversion – During the Gi Chamber Trial, go to the high ledge in the back-right of the room. Collect the artifact and deposit it to get this weapon for Red 13.

Watcher’s Spirit: Deplete the Vengeance Gauge to increase allies’ ATB. Potency proportional to amount expended.

Brisingamen: Chapter 13. Temple of the Ancients – Corridor of Repose – After rejoining Aerith, you’ll need to stop the fiends generating red beams. Find the purple chest in the building to the left of the rest area hub.

Reaper Touch: Deliver a deadly strike. Potency inversely proportional to current HP.

Yuffie Weapons

4-Point Shuriken: Starting Weapon.

Elemental Ninjitsu: Set an element to enhance and use for ninjutsu attacks.

Savage Dagger: Starting Weapon.

Blindside: Launch an attack even while immobilized or reeling from damage. Can use while airborne.

Twin Viper: Chapter 7. Coal Mines – Ground Level – After entering the Coal Mine with Yuffie, you’ll use a grappling hook to swing to a lever. Near the lever, there’s a purple chest that contains this weapon.

Windstorm: Create a gust of wind that damages nearby enemies and launches them toward you.

Bird of Prey: Chapter 9. Gongaga Village – Found in the Coalition Leader’s home in Gongaga Village. It’s across from the free bedroom.

Doppelganger: Conjure a clone of yourself that temporarily mimics your actions. Can use while airborne.

Crescent Sickle: Chapter 10. Cosmo Canyon Region – Begin the quest ‘Bonds of Trust’ to unlock Glide De Chocobo minigames. Earn Rank 3 in Training Course 1 to earn this weapon.

Shooting Star: Let the shuriken fly across the battlefield, mowing down all enemies it touches. Can use while airborne.

Crystalline Cross: Chapter 12. Gold Saucer – When chasing Cait Sith in the Gold Saucer in Chapter 12, you’ll enter a back corridor called the Utilidor on the map. In the round room after the hallway, don’t miss the purple chest ahead.

Banishment: ATB spent on other commands increases damage dealth. Affinity changes with ninjutsu. Can use while airborne. Shares gauge with Purification. Max Level: 3.

Fuma Shuriken: Chapter 13. Temple of the Ancients – Shrine of Ambition – After completing the trials, you’ll travel deeper into the temple. Defeat the first group of enemies then progress into a hallway. The purple chest is to the left.

Purification: ATB spent on other commands increases the amount of HP and MP absorbed. Can use while airborne. Shares gauge with Banishment. Max Level: 3.

Cait Sith Weapons

Yellow Megaphone: Starting Weapon.

Roll o’ the Dice: Roll a die. Resulting effect varies depending on which number appears.

Iron Megaphone: Starting Weapon.

Fortune Telling: Deal damage great or small — or perhaps just get your fortune told.

Red Megaphone: Chapter 9. Gongaga Settlement – From the Gongaga Village, travel to the fishing dock in the gorge. From the dock, jump in the water and swim south. Look to the right for a small cave marked with a torch. The chest is inside.

Moogle Kaboom: Turn your moogle into a ticking time bomb that explodes when it leaves combat.

Resounding Megaphone: Chapter 9. Gongaga Airstrip – Found at the Gongaga Airstrip. You’ll reach this area after completing the Abandoned Reactor story event. Find the purple glowing chest behind the Republic Phone Booth you’ll be required to use.

Moogle Mine: Use the moogle to scatter landmines that explode upon enemy contact. Moderately increases stagger.

Crystal Megaphone: Chapter 10. Cosmo Canyon – After visiting the Observatory in the story, you’ll be offered to take items from the Observatory Treasury. Enter and take the stairs down to the bottom level to find a purple chest.

Moogle Magic: Use an equipped summon’s ability. Can only use while riding moogle during battles in which summons are available. Cooldown increases with each use.

Golden Megaphone: Chapter 11. Shinra Manor – While exploring Shinra Manor, you’ll control Cait Sith in the Specimen Testing area. After rescuing Aerith and Barret, look to the left for another locked door. Throw a crate at the switch to the left of the gate to open it.

Moogle Knuckle: Use the moogle to deliver a fistful of pain. Increased stagger damage bonus.

Gjallarhorn (Cait Sith): Chapter 11. Nibel Region – At the Chocobo Sage Manor, collect 50 tufts of Chocograss to the materials vendor. Chocograss can be acquired by using the Ocean Chocobo to fly into the floating buds all over the Nibel Region. The buds are always found above water. Fly into them to grab Tufts of Chocograss then deliver them to the vendor for rewards.

Lady Luck: Call upon the goddess of fortune to temporarily increase allies’ critical hit rate.