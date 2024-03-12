Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Card Game May Inspire Expansion

Fans of the legendary 1997 RPG Final Fantasy VII have been over the moon with the release of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth last month. Ranking incredibly high on Metacritic and enjoying universal acclaim, the game has brought countless classic moments to life in ways early gamers never thought possible. Surprisingly, one aspect of the title making the biggest splash is the card game Queen’s Blood.

The Final Fantasy series is no stranger to in-universe card games—Final Fantasy VIII‘s Triple Triad remains a standout. Designed specifically for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and not appearing in the original Final Fantasy VII, Queen’s Blood pits Cloud against a slew of NPCs during his adventure. As he wins more card battles, he earns more powerful cards, and this has already become an addiction to players. And with 145 cards in total, a hefty amount of player time can be spent on the hunt for new additions to your deck.

In a new interview with Red Bull, Naoki Hamaguchi, Rebirth‘s director, addressed what may be next for Queen’s Blood.

“We haven’t decided anything in terms of future development for Queen’s Blood, but so far, the media who played it have provided very positive feedback on it, so we want to consider further expansions as a possibility,” he said.

Additionally, in a recent interview with Kotaku, Hamaguchi pointed toward an unlikely inspiration for the card battler.

“Splatoon offered some good pointers in terms of territory battles,” Hamaguchi said. “The game rules for Marvel Snap were a helpful reference in many ways when we were deciding how to adjust the balance for Queen’s Blood in the final stages of development.”

It’s unclear whether Queen’s Blood will ever see a standalone release in the same vein as The Witcher 3‘s Gwent, but fans can certainly dream for now.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth was released on February 29 for the PlayStation 5.