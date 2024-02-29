Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Leads Given Final Message To Fans On Launch Day

It’s finally here! Yes, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is finally here, and that means that gamers can FINALLY continue the story of Cloud, Tifa, Aerith, Barrett, Red XIII, and the new friends they’ll make along the way as they travel through the world of Gaia and attempt to stop Sephiroth! But before you go into your adventure, there is one last message you should hear. Specifically, the leads behind this incredible remake title came together for one last “thank you” and a statement about the game’s launch and what it means to them to have this game out amongst players finally.

The tweet below is the first of a thread of messages between producer Yoshinori Kitase, director Naoki Hamaguchi, and creative director Tetsuya Nomura. Each of them has multiple things to say about the game, its fans, the dev team, and so on. We won’t post all three here, so we’ll summarize what each has to say to save you time.

For Kitase, who was the director of the original PlayStation 1 title, he noted that he felt a “sense of pride” getting to make Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and delivering this story to a new generation of gamers around the world. He’s also thrilled that longtime lovers of the title will see it in a new life. Thus, he can’t wait to see what both sides think about it because it appeals to both types of gamers.

🧵 Presenting messages from producer Yoshinori Kitase, director Naoki Hamaguchi and creative director Tetsuya Nomura to celebrate Final Fantasy VII Rebirth launch day! 👇 #FF7R pic.twitter.com/zFtYyII3sr — FINAL FANTASY VII (@finalfantasyvii) February 29, 2024

As for the current director, Hamaguchi, he noted that the game was a true “labor of love,” and that extends not just to try to make the second part of the remake good but to build it up like they couldn’t before. He cites the current technology of the PS5 and uses it to expand upon the characters and world like the PS1 couldn’t do back in the day. His goal was to help further the bond between players and the game’s character and world, and he hopes it all resonates with you.

Finally, the one and only Tetsuya Nomura noted that he hadn’t been sure for a long time what the modern version of this game would look like. Seeing it in its “final form” now, he realizes that they not only delivered a vast world to explore but also gave “warmth” and beauty to some of the smaller moments you’ll find in the game between party members.

Nomura hopes everyone enjoys the remake and appreciates all the feedback they gave from the first title that helped make this one even better.