Meta Quest+ Reportedly Making A Big Overhaul

VR gaming might have been a little more prominent a few years ago, but the community is still active. We have a variety of different games available to pick up and immerse in. However, I’m sure some players wouldn’t be against having a service they could invest in, opening up even more accessible games. Today, we’re finding out that Meta Quest is looking to bring something out that would offer an experience somewhat similar to the Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation Game Catalog service.

Thanks to a report from xrsource, we’re finding out that Meta Quest+ is getting a revamp. Initially, this service allowed subscribers to gain access to two selected games each month. That would allow players a chance to enjoy something new monthly, but two games might still be a bit limited for some. Now, it looks like the same service is getting an overhaul starting tomorrow.

On March 1, 2024, the new service will allow players to have access to twelve games that will be in rotation. That opens up more variations of games being offered. Fortunately, it’s reported that this service will come at no additional cost, which means you’re getting a far better deal now going forward, and we have the list of games being included in this upcoming month.

Meta Quest+ March Selection

The Climb

Demeo

Espire 1: VR Operative

Fruit Ninja

Hand Physics Lab

Jurassic World Aftermath

Onward

Red Matter

A Township Tale

Sports Scramble

Until You Fall

Walkabout Mini Golf

The current setup is that players are able to keep the games redeemed once they claim the titles. However, you’ll need to keep the subscription service active to ensure that you continue to have access. Meanwhile, there are also two different subscription offers right now for the service if you haven’t already subscribed.

Those who have access to Meta Quest+ will have the option to subscribe monthly or annually. The monthly subscription will run for $7.99, while you can also pay for the whole year for $59.99. Unfortunately, we’re uncertain at the moment if we’ll see the games rotate monthly or if the same method of claiming these games to keep will still be featured for subscribers.