Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League Not Getting Update Next Week

The month of February was a “unique one” for the gaming industry as a whole. At the beginning of the month, Atlus released their big remake title to great success and acclaim. Then, yesterday, Square Enix dropped the second part of ITS remake saga and it was also met by love from fans and critics. However, not all titles within February were revered, with the big one being Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League. The title from Rocksteady had a long and winding road to release, and ever since its release, gamers have been asking the studio to fix the problems that keep popping up in it.

To its credit, Rocksteady has been releasing weekly patches to try to get everything resolved. However, as we noted last week, they’ve not only been successful on that front, but they’ve honestly caused more problems instead of fixing things. Oops.

That brings us to today because Rocksteady did an update on their official Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League website where they detailed what would happen next in the game, and it’s not going to be an update.

“We’re aware that many of you are eagerly awaiting our next patch, for bug fixes and gameplay improvements, especially the Mutator changes. We’re excited to get those changes into the game, and we’re hard at work getting them ready. Our main focus right now is getting the whole game ready to receive our free Season 1 Update this month, which includes the new playable character Joker, as well as new gear, environments, and more. As a result we won’t be releasing a patch next week as we dedicate ourselves to testing fixes and making sure they’re ready for implementation.”

On the one hand, taking time for these patches might be best since it’ll allow the developer time to refine them and ensure they don’t cause issues again. But that also means that the issues plaguing the game will still go unresolved for a while. Rocksteady did say they were “investigating” these issues so they could try to fix them, but who knows when they’ll get around to actually doing that?

The Season Pass content for the game was one of the “main hooks” of the game, as it revolves around the Multiverse and bringing in characters from worlds Brainiac cultivated to try and “shake things up.”

The problem is that it’s unclear how many people will get said content, given the “below expectations” reception the game got.