Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League Patch Causes Progression Issues

To say that Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League has gotten off to a rather rough start is an understatement in most gamers’ minds. While it might not have been a total “DOA” situation as some speculated it would be, there’s little doubt that it’s not what fans wanted overall, and even Warner Bros admitted that the game “didn’t meet sales expectations.” To be fair, some players enjoy the title and have been posting about it online, but those players are few and far between, and the ones who have beaten the game have noted that it’s not really a “worthy end” to a title that has been developed over several years.

To make matters worse, the bugs in the game have been causing problems for players. A new patch came out on the 21st, but as players noted online, it wasn’t helping things. In fact, during Incursion missions, it halted the game’s overall progress! As such, Rocksteady has made a post noting that they’re aware of the issues and are trying to fix them:

Hi Task Force X,

This week we dropped our second patch for the game with the intention of squashing an initial set of bugs. While we managed to do that, we have received reports of a new issue that blocks progress while loading the Metropolis map after an Incursion mission. We… — Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League (@suicidesquadRS) February 23, 2024

While that sounds like a “good thing,” many people in this post’s comments aren’t of the same opinion; many have noted not being able to play the game at all for three days because of this bug. Others chimed in and stated that the game has several game-breaking bugs throughout its launch period, and one even noted that Rocksteady hasn’t been fixing the game at a good pace because one of the updates they did was a nerf patch! Oh, and apparently, achievements aren’t working properly, either.

As if all that wasn’t enough, another player posted that on Steam. The game doesn’t even have a thousand players on it, and its peak was only 13K!

So, as we said, Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League is off to a rough start, and this is a far cry from the quality that gamers expect from Rocksteady. Recall that their original founders left the company to make their own studio, and many feel it was because their visions of what games should be were getting overridden by people at Warner Bros Discovery. Their departure proved fortuitous because this title is getting mediocre responses at best, and it proves that just because you can make a game live-service doesn’t mean you should.

Plus, they’re planning BIG post-launch content, which will “finish the story,” which further highlights how the “main game” wasn’t as much of a focus as it should have been.