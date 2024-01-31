Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League – How To Refund The Game

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is just days away from its release, but some players are already going through the game thanks to early access. Now, it seems that more than a few players are already seeking a refund. We’ve seen our share of titles that blew up in anticipation, only to be torn down upon its release. But today, it looks like the focus with players online is finding out how to refund their copy of Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League.

As noted by Gamingbible.com, it looks like the search engine results to find out a means to refund Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is nearly up 800% after its initial release through early access. That’s not too surprising, as it had a rocky launch when it hit the marketplace. Rocksteady is even trying to appease players over the initial launch fiasco by giving players $20 in the form of LuthorCoins. But if that isn’t going to persuade you to keep the game, then you might still be determined to refund the game.

Players who wish to refund their game will have to go through the policies provided by the retailer. For instance, physical copies must be handled from the retail store where you’ve purchased the game. But with more players going through digital purchases, you have to deal with store refund policies from the likes of PlayStation and Xbox’s digital storefronts.

Typically, this can be a bit more difficult as Sony PlayStation will only accept a refund up to fourteen days from a purchase unless you start the download or stream. In this case, PlayStation notes that this is no longer eligible for a refund. Of course, we have seen cases where refunds were processed in the past after directly reaching out to support, but it looks like mileage may vary if you go that route.

Xbox is a bit more lenient on the matter. Similar to PlayStation, you have up to fourteen days to request a refund. However, it has to be determined that you haven’t accumulated a significant amount of time within the game before this will be accepted. That’s also a similar policy to Steam and Epic Games Store, which states you need less than two hours of playtime to request the refund.

With media outlets not having review copies of the game yet, it seems like some players might be cautious about going through with the purchase ahead of the game’s launch, which might save you the headache of having to refund the purchase.