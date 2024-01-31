Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League Early Access Players Get $ 20 In In-Game Cash

No one is going to dispute that this is a good move on Rocksteady's part.

Rocksteady finally does the fans good when it comes to Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League.

As reported by Video Games Chronicle, Rocksteady sent this message to Early Access players alongside a gift of $ 20 in in-game currency, which in this case translates to 2000 LuthorCoins:

“Thank you for being one of our first console players during early access of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

We recognize that you’ve been patient with us during our initial launch server updates and we’d like to show our appreciation for your patience with a special gift of 2000 LuthorCoins. Thank you again!”

The earliest possible players of Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, were players who got Early Access as a consequence of buying the Deluxe Edition, and were residents of New Zealand. As is common practice in the industry, WB Games partitioned that Early Access to each region as the clock struck midnight on the 1st day of the Early Access period. Of course, there were a lot of players who tried to cheat the system by changing their platform’s clocks to match New Zealand’s timezone.

But as we had reported, those early players were hit by the unhappy news that there would be six hours downtime. This was because the title was hit by a completion bug, that made it so that players were logged as if they already finished the game.

Apparently, this created problems with allowing players to actually get in and play the game, so this really did need an immediate system fix. But the other consequence of the bug was players got immediate access to the game’s cutscenes, that would have otherwise taken hours of playtime to unlock.

That included the infamous and unpopular cutscene, that’s caught wildfire online even among DC fans who don’t play video games. You can click on and learn more about it there, but suffice to say that this early bug did real damage to the title that it really didn’t even need.

With all that said, no one is going to say Rocksteady did bad with this gift. That $ 20 amounts to half of what Deluxe Edition buyers paid extra, compared to those who bought the Standard Edition.

We are going to fall short of calling WB Games generous here, but it’s a reasonable make-good for players who fully bought into a live service Rocksteady game. If Rocksteady just gets enough players onboard, they might just make it all work out.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will be released on February 2, 2024, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It is also arriving to PC via Epic Game Store on March 5, 2024.