Eidos-Montreal Confirms 97 Layoffs, But Does Not Mention Cancelled Deus Ex Game

Maybe there's a chance this Deus Ex game was put on the backburner and not completely cancelled.

Eidos-Montreal has confirmed layoffs in the studio, but their statement has a curious omission.

The studio made this official statement on their official Twitter account:

“For the last 17 years, our teams at Eidos have worked on some of the most beloved brands in the industry, combining deep storytelling and innovation into unique games. We have created memorable multi awarded experiences that we are proud of and we know our teams members have put their heart and soul in all of them.

The global economic context, the challenges of our industry and the comprehensive restructuring announced by Embracer have finally impacted our studio. The difficult decision has been made to let go 97 people from development teams, administration, and support services,” said the studio.

We are working to support all impacted personnel through this transition. These very talented, highly experienced people are entering the employment market and we want them to find their next projects and are helping them to do so.

As we navigate these difficult times, the well-being of our team is our priority and the continuous commitment to creating games that players will be able to enjoy in the nearby future.

To our players… it’s often times not just the games but the game makers as well that we all celebrate and admire. Our commitment is always to making the best games for our amazing fans and even with this restructuring change, we continue to fight on to deliver those awesome experiences for us to share together. Thank you for your continuing support and well wishes.”

We reported on rumors that the studio had just cancelled a planned upcoming Deus Ex title just a few days earlier. Curiously enough, this statement did not mention anything about said Deus Ex game. For the record, the last title in the series, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, released all the way back in 2016.

Cancelled games and long stretches without new releases is really the norm for the Deus Ex franchise. Unfortunately, this game’s development ran into the bad luck of many a AA studio and even some AAAs like Eidos-Montreal has run into lately: being owned by Embracer Group, just as when they fell short of funding.

Embracer has become so desperate to stay feasible that they shut down the upcoming TimeSplitters title, including the studio Embracer put together just to make said title. That cancellation may have been a heartbreak to the fans, but it was also an indication of just how desperate the company was for cash.

So these layoffs, while terrible news, was not surprising. One at least wonders why the Deus Ex title was not brought up. Is this a case of a project being put on the sidelines, to be made in the hopeful future when Embracer can give it the financial backing it needs? We do hope Embracer or Eidos-Montreal provides clarity soon.

Whatever situation the Deus Ex title is in, the layoffs remain a key negative in this situation. GameRanx wishes the outgoing staff at Eidos-Montreal the best, and we hope they can find placement back in the video game industry.