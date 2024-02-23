Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Failed Meet Warner Bros. Expectations

The developers over at Rocksteady Studios recently launched their latest video game into the marketplace, and the results have been underwhelming. Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is failing to hit the strides that Warner Bros. had placed on this project, and it will be interesting to see if the studio can turn the project around. However, we’re finding out that the expectations were unmet thanks to a recent financial call from Warner Bros.

A report from IGN confirms that the Warner Bros. Discovery Chief Financial Officer, Gunnar Wiedenfels, had revealed to the public that this latest game wasn’t hitting prior expectations. That shouldn’t be too surprising, as the online community hasn’t been too thrilled leading up to the launch. There seems to be a more significant movement lately to bring out live service titles, but fans were not excited or ready to see Rocksteady Studios jump on the trend.

Rocksteady Studios has made some incredible games with the Batman Arkham franchise. Unfortunately, we don’t have any sales figures right now for their latest release. While Warner Bros. has expressed that this game failed to meet expectations, the actual comparison from last year might be tough on the gaming division. That’s all due to last year seeing a major video game success from Warner Bros.

If you don’t recall, Hogwarts Legacy was launched last year and sold incredibly well. So, the financial comparison might be rough to look at for Warner Bros. Still, while numbers have dropped for active players on Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, developers will be pressing on with post-launch content support. We’ll have to see if any of these post-launch content drops garner enough attention that might help persuade players to jump back into the game.

Meanwhile, Hogwarts Legacy might see a resurgence soon. It was unveiled last month that the developers are bringing out new updates and features to the game. We should hear more about this content this summer, and that might have fans gearing back to another magical adventure set within Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

For Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, the game launched earlier this month. You can pick up a copy of the game for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and the PC platforms. We also have a Before You Buy video coverage of the game, which you can view below.