Armored Core 7 Is Looking More Likely After FromSoftware Comment

The folks over at FromSoftware have made new headlines this week, all thanks to a recent trailer drop. Elden Ring fans were treated to a new gameplay trailer for the upcoming Shadows of the Erdtree. This would be DLC for their behemoth of a hit, Elden Ring. But for some fans, there might be some hope that Armored Core might not become a dormant franchise again. Fortunately, this franchise doesn’t look like it will be shelved for the long haul.

With Elden Ring again in the limelight with fans anticipating the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, FromSoftware’s head, Hidetaka Miyazaki, has been speaking to publications. One of those publications was IGN Japan, which we discovered through Comicbook.com. During the conversation, the topic of Armored Core came up, and Hidetaka Miyazaki spoke on how Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon was a success.

This game might have sold well enough in the eyes of FromSoftware, but that doesn’t mean it was a perfect game. Hidetaka noted that not everything was perfect with the gameplay experience in Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. So, there is still room to improve, and the studio has no intention of stopping the franchise there. Unfortunately, in the same publication interview, Hidetaka stated that nothing concrete has been decided yet.

So, it looks like there’s anything right now that we can report on for the successor of Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. Still, it’s at least reassuring that the developers are aware of the franchise’s success and are keen on seeing it continue. That’s great news for fans of the series because we had a very lengthy gap in the franchise before the latest installment made its way out into the marketplace.

For now, the full focus is on getting Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC out into the marketplace. There was a recent gameplay trailer drop that already sparked fans to return to the base game. Meanwhile, since the trailer dropped, some new information has been revealed to help give fans a little more insight into what they can suspect for the DLC.

As for Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, the game launched last year for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. We have a Before You Buy video coverage on the game below if you have yet to pick up this installment.