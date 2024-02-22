Elden Ring Has A Sudden Resurgence Thanks To The DLC Trailer

Elden Ring fans were treated to a nice little showcase for the upcoming DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree. It was a big thrill for fans waiting on FromSoftware to show this DLC off again finally. While we still have a few ways to go before it’s ready in the marketplace, some players are eagerly diving right back into the game either again or even for the first time.

FromSoftware is a massive name as fans flock to their games for challenging experiences. One of their latest releases is often seen as the studio’s magnum opus. Elden Ring delivered a big world to explore and some truly incredible bosses to fight against. But you’re not done with this game quite yet, as we know that we will see the launch of Shadow of the Erdtree in June. This latest trailer has recently sparked a ton of attention back into the base game, as evidenced by the recent Steam top sellers page.

Steam offers a look at the best-selling games at any moment, and it looks like since the Shadow of the Erdtree gameplay trailer dropped, Elden Ring has risen toward the top of the list again. That’s not too surprising, as seeing the gameplay footage likely had more players itching to go back and replay this game all over again. Likewise, there will be some who are looking to go through this game for the first time to prepare for the big DLC drop.

Again, we are a little ways off, as Shadow of the Erdtree doesn’t launch until June 21, 2024. That means you have plenty of time to go through the base game again or try it out to see if you’ll be jumping in with countless other players when this DLC dropped. If you haven’t seen the trailer since it was released yesterday, then you can find the gameplay trailer in the video we have embedded below.

Meanwhile, for those who are looking to get more insight into the game, FromSoftware has offered some more information since the trailer dropped. For instance, we know that players will be exploring this new area, which will be about the same size as Limgrave. Furthermore, you’ll find that George R. R. Martin didn’t have any involvement in the DLC. Instead, the developers have worked with the mythos that the famed author crafted for the base game to make this DLC release. Unfortunately, what might wait for fans after the release of this DLC is a mystery right now, as there are no current plans in place for additional content or a sequel installment.