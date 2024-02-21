Did Latest Nintendo Direct Hint At Switch Successor Announcement?

Video gamers are almost “trained” to look for “tiny details” about things they see or hear within trailers, reveals, and even the games themselves. After all, Easter Eggs are everywhere, and sometimes, the smallest details can reveal certain things about the project itself. It’s true that sometimes gamers get a bit TOO invested in the small details and make false assumptions, but regarding the latest Nintendo Direct, some fans feel they’ve seen their first tease about the Switch successor, and it’s not where you think it might be. In this case, it wasn’t about the games that were shown but the animations of the Direct itself.

As you hopefully know by now, today’s presentation wasn’t a standard Direct but a Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase. The focus was on 3rd party titles that will be on the Nintendo Switch within the first half of 2024. But as viewers watched the intro to the Direct, they realized it was much different than the ones from 2023 and during the Switch era. One Twitter user even compiled the various Direct animations from the Wii U and Switch eras, and you can see that things are definitely different:

Wait…you're right, I forgot about that 😳



Yeah something's gotta coming soon cause why just change the whole design and rebrand it for no reason https://t.co/EoDhnJlcHF pic.twitter.com/oS5gknxClk — Aero (@ActualAero) February 21, 2024

So what does this mean? It’s honestly hard to say without more information. Some have fairly said it could just be a “change of pace,” but as the poster above noted in their own comments, now would be an odd time to see such a change. After all, the Nintendo Switch is in its last year, so why not just keep the older graphics that were already proven to be fine? To go out of their way to debut new animations, and for a Partner Showcase no less, is a curious thing.

Naturally, there have been TONS of rumors and reports about the Nintendo Switch Successor since 2024 started. It’s been so bad that fans and Nintendo’s shareholders freaked out when a new report stated that the Switch Successor wouldn’t come out until 2025! That, when mixed with today’s rather lackluster presentation, didn’t do The Big N any favors. After all, the games that were shown today were either already out on other systems, remakes of games that people weren’t exactly “asking for,” or very niche games that only certain gamers would want.

There were no true exclusives within the presentation, and that made the use of new animation even weirder. Why would Nintendo drop it in like this? Are they planning something big soon and wanted to have the animations ready? We’ll have to wait to find out.