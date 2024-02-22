Splatoon 3 Side Order Is Available Now!

There’s little doubt that Splatoon 3 is one of the best and most-played games on the Nintendo Switch. We can say that because Nintendo ensures that there’s something to do in the game every month, if not every day, via its fun gameplay loop and the modes you can have a blast in. However, for those who have been waiting for something more on the single-player side of things, today is your lucky day. Specifically, the “Side Order” DLC for the game has finally been released, which means you have access to a roguelike campaign that will keep you occupied for a while.

The premise of Side Order is simple. In the previous game, the final Splatfest was “Order vs. Chaos.” Chaos won, and that’s why Splatoon 3 was set in the chaotic place known as the Splatlands. However, Order didn’t just “go away.” It instead took over the main hub of the second title and created the Spire of Order as a result! When it did so, it somehow trapped Off The Hook’s Marina, and now, as Agent 8, you must ascend the tower and try to get her back!

The good news is that you won’t be alone. You’ll have Marina’s BFF, Pearl, who is somehow a drone, to help you! Plus, another Octoling in the Spire of Order also wants to find Marina and is willing to help you.

Side Order, wave 2 of the #Splatoon3: Expansion Pass, is available now! Become Agent 8 and explore the Spire of Order in an all new single player experience that's designed to be replayed over and over! What mysteries await in the Spire?https://t.co/7cOQRnguNo pic.twitter.com/fH1S0K14gx — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 22, 2024

So, where are the “roguelike elements” to help differentiate Side Order from the main story mode? Simply put, the Spire of Order can only be taken on one floor at a time. Every floor has options for you to choose from, as you can pick the kind of missions/objectives you want to do within each floor. Some can be easy, and others will be incredibly hard.

You’ll get special chips to boost your powers and abilities if you complete your missions! You can only carry so many chips at once, and if you fail a mission, you’ll have to start at the beginning and lose everything you’ve gained! The twist is that the further you progress before you die, the more “Pearl Points” you’ll get, and those can help you get permanent upgrades for you to unlock so you stand a better chance the next go around.

With all these random elements in play, you can take on the Spire of Order and everything within it multiple times and never get bored. Get the Expansion Pass today so you can unlock the Sider Order campaign!